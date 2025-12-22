In Russia, WhatsApp's operation slowed down by 70-80% - Media

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 2258 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 5978 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 7414 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM • 7290 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM • 7350 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM • 5782 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
07:25 AM • 14032 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 31375 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 44734 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 48420 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.9m/s
78%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gold Rush: Precious Metal Price Reaches All-Time High - $4380December 22, 02:28 AM • 24456 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's prioritiesDecember 22, 02:55 AM • 30460 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left FloridaDecember 22, 03:48 AM • 32867 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhotoDecember 22, 04:50 AM • 29972 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 13982 views
Publications
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 4132 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 46203 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 68534 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 102542 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 139684 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhoto07:59 AM • 14143 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 8407:57 AM • 12622 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 27847 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 28914 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 40635 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Diia (service)
Fox News

In Russia, WhatsApp's operation slowed down by 70-80% - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Russians have massively encountered problems using the WhatsApp messenger, with reports of a 70-80% slowdown in its operation by Roskomnadzor. In less than a full day on December 22, over 2,100 complaints about the app's performance were received from 20 regions of Russia.

In Russia, WhatsApp's operation slowed down by 70-80% - Media

Russians have massively encountered problems using the WhatsApp messenger. According to Russian media reports, Roskomnadzor has slowed down the messenger's operation by 70-80%, UNN reports.

Details

According to the "Sboy.rf" service, in less than a day on December 22, more than 2,100 complaints about the application's operation were received from 20 regions of Russia, compared to an average of 270 appeals per day last week. The largest number of complaints were submitted by users from Moscow (58% of the total), St. Petersburg (13%), and the Moscow region (8%). Residents of Kaliningrad, Vladimir, Sverdlovsk, Novosibirsk regions, Krasnodar Krai, Tatarstan, Karelia, and others also reported problems.

According to a source in the telecom market, cited by Russian media, Roskomnadzor has slowed down the messenger's operation by 70-80% since today. Communication operators have nothing to do with this, the Russian media interlocutor emphasized.

Mobile internet disconnected in the first region of the Russian Federation until the end of the war - CPD11.11.25, 23:51 • 19616 views

As follows from the appeals of Russians on Downdetector, with the current level of slowdown, notifications in WhatsApp do not work correctly, freezes occur during loading, and there are difficulties with sending text messages, writes The Moscow Times.

The publication notes that in mid-August, Roskomnadzor officially announced restrictions on calls in WhatsApp and Telegram, explaining that they are used by fraudsters to "extort money" and "involve Russian citizens in subversive and terrorist activities." In late November, the supervisory agency warned of a "gradual" complete blocking of WhatsApp. After that, massive failures in the messenger's operation occurred in Siberia, the Urals, and St. Petersburg.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
WhatsApp
Telegram
Kaliningrad Oblast