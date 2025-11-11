Mobile internet disconnected in the first region of the Russian Federation until the end of the war - CPD

In Russia's Ulyanovsk and several districts of the region, the Russian authorities have introduced a permanent restriction on mobile internet under the pretext of "protecting special purpose facilities." This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

Thus, local authorities stated that mobile internet would only work for a "white list" of sites until the end of the war. At the same time, local residents complain that even "allowed" resources do not work - in particular, there is no access to the public services portal, banking services, online stores, etc.

This decision cannot be justified by any "protection." Ulyanovsk alone, the regional center, has a population of over 600,000 people. Similar restrictions can still be understood in border regions, but not in a region more than a thousand kilometers away from the border with Ukraine. - the CCD points out.

They add that in this way, under the guise of security, the Russian authorities are testing a new form of digital isolation and are ready to expand these practices.

"The Russian government previously even let slip that the real goal of systemic mobile internet shutdowns is not security, but restricting access to 'undesirable' information," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

Russia has officially obliged communication operators to disconnect users from the internet and communication at the request of the FSB. This will allow special services to temporarily restrict access to communication without court order or explanation.

"Roskomnadzor" will receive almost unlimited powers over the internet in the Russian Federation - CPD