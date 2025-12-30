Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had contacted the United States regarding the alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region, UNN reports.

Regarding the attack on Valdai, our negotiating team connected with the American team, they discussed the details and we understand that this is a fake. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine's partners can always verify that this is a fake thanks to their technical capabilities.

Recall

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) found no video recordings, nor local or regional reports of a supposed Ukrainian drone attack on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region, as claimed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence