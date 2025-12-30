Ukraine discussed "attack" on Putin's residence with US - Zelenskyy

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
06:06 PM • 3122 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 12870 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 14331 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM • 13853 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 16173 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 14929 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 14422 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 20511 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 28169 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 20954 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
5m/s
78%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia does not change its intentions to plunge Ukraine into "blackouts": Syrsky announced increased countermeasures against "Shaheds"December 30, 09:30 AM • 5356 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 30014 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 25833 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 13586 views
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underway03:29 PM • 11374 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 25956 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 30147 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 28169 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 55023 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 54517 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Japan
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 12872 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood01:45 PM • 13687 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 29372 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 42505 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 49953 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
NASAMS

Ukraine discussed "attack" on Putin's residence with US - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced contact with the US regarding the alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on Putin's residence. Negotiating groups concluded that it was a fake.

Ukraine discussed "attack" on Putin's residence with US - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had contacted the United States regarding the alleged attack by Ukrainian drones on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region, UNN reports.

Regarding the attack on Valdai, our negotiating team connected with the American team, they discussed the details and we understand that this is a fake.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Ukraine's partners can always verify that this is a fake thanks to their technical capabilities.

Recall

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) found no video recordings, nor local or regional reports of a supposed Ukrainian drone attack on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod region, as claimed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence30.12.25, 15:51 • 13853 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine