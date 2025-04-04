Institute for the Study of War

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1560 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10025 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53173 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193725 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112235 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372998 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298911 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212076 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243297 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254659 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 114433 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 193745 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 373014 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245891 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298923 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9382 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33598 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60875 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117352 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Institute for the Study of War

News by theme

They will be taught according to the doctrines of the GRU, KGB and NKVD: in Crimea, the occupiers created a new club for military-patriotic education of children - ISW

In occupied Crimea, veterans of the Russian intelligence service have opened the "Griffin" club, where children will be taught military training. This is done to militarize young people and prepare a reserve for the army.

War • April 4, 01:35 AM • 11152 views

The Russian Federation deported 39 Ukrainian children from Luhansk region to the Moscow region under the pretext of "treatment" - ISW

The Russian foundation "Assistance to Ours" facilitated the deportation of 39 children from the occupied Luhansk region to a sanatorium in the Moscow region. Since 2022, more than 1,200 Ukrainians, including children, have been deported to this institution.

War • April 3, 11:31 PM • 4058 views

Russia uses "vagueness" of ceasefire terms to strike Ukrainian energy sector - ISW

Russia is using vague ceasefire terms to strike energy infrastructure with short-range weapons. Experts believe the shelling undermines confidence in achieving a full ceasefire.

War • April 1, 11:49 PM • 104939 views

Russia seeks to prolong peace talks to strengthen its position - media

Russia seeks to delay negotiations in order to occupy more Ukrainian territories. The Kremlin hopes that the West will force Kyiv to give Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

War • March 24, 04:27 PM • 19054 views

Trump does not rule out that a ceasefire on energy could be within a week

U. S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that sides are negotiating a partial ceasefire, including energy infrastructure, which could be implemented within a week.

War • March 22, 07:51 AM • 23487 views

Russian troops in Kursk region used perfidy: ISW told the details of the war crime

Russian troops used blue identification marks to covertly attack Ukrainian positions. According to ISW, such actions may qualify as perfidy, which is a war crime.

War • March 20, 03:17 AM • 133725 views

ISW: Putin is holding the ceasefire proposal "hostage" to gain concessions

According to ISW, Putin rejected the US and Ukrainian ceasefire proposal, insisting on demands tantamount to surrender. He seeks to hold the ceasefire proposal "hostage".

War • March 19, 02:22 AM • 103765 views

Putin has been unable to squeeze out a "yes" in response to the proposal of silence for a week - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine stated that the US proposal for a ceasefire has been on the table for a week, but Putin is ignoring it. Zelenskyy emphasized that every day of the war takes people's lives.

War • March 17, 07:19 PM • 72228 views

ISW: Putin is unlikely to abandon his ambitions for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire

The Kremlin continues to demand that Ukraine give up the occupied territories. Putin will not abandon his ambitions, even after a ceasefire, ISW analysts believe.

War • March 17, 03:36 AM • 22914 views

Kremlin statements underscore Putin's rejection of a ceasefire proposal - ISW

The Institute for the Study of War stated that Putin is not considering a ceasefire and will try to delay negotiations. He seeks to position Russia and the United States as equals on the global stage.

War • March 15, 09:58 AM • 20304 views

ISW: Putin in military uniform in Kursk region and the capture of Sudzha by Russians - a demonstration of force against the background of negotiations

Putin's visit to the Kursk region before the capture of Sudzha by Russian troops may indicate a desire to show strength against the background of the US and Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire. He is trying to pass himself off as an active leader.

War • March 13, 04:13 AM • 26293 views

Demchenko on Sumy region: it is not correct to say that the Russians broke through the border

Russian troops are trying to dislodge the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Kursk region. The enemy is conducting dozens of assault operations in small groups.

War • March 12, 10:59 AM • 34271 views

how russia reacted to a possible ceasefire - ISW analysis

The US and Ukraine agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, but Russian ultranationalists rejected the proposal. Russian state media is trying to show a moderate reaction for the domestic audience.

War • March 12, 03:57 AM • 118552 views

russia is advancing in the Kursk region and is likely attacking Sudzha - Institute for the Study of War

russian forces have captured several settlements near Sudzha, forcing Ukrainian forces to retreat. Attacks on Sudzha and border areas of Sumy region continue.

War • March 12, 02:39 AM • 36525 views

Russia continues to demonstrate a deepening of relations with US adversaries - ISW

Three countries are organizing naval exercises near the Iranian port of Chabahar. This demonstrates the deepening of Russia's relations with countries hostile to the US.

War • March 10, 02:02 AM • 105002 views

The US ban on sharing intelligence will harm Ukraine on the battlefield and in rear defense - Institute for the Study of War

ISW: the cessation of intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine will worsen the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend and strike. European countries are trying to expand intelligence support for Ukraine after a pause from the US.

War • March 9, 04:35 AM • 63007 views

Patriot missile stocks in Ukraine could run out within weeks - CNN

The only way to protect Ukraine from Russian ballistic missiles is the Patriot systems, the ammunition for which may run out. The US has suspended military aid, and other countries cannot produce these missiles.

War • March 5, 05:21 PM • 19406 views

The front in Ukraine will not collapse due to the pause in military aid from the USA - ISW

The suspension of aid by the Trump administration will adversely affect Ukraine's ability to defend itself and conduct offensive operations at the current pace. At the same time, it will not completely destroy the front in the near future.

War • March 5, 05:56 AM • 27702 views

The Russian Federation is increasing the quantity and effectiveness of drones and missiles to breach Ukrainian air defense - ISW

Russian troops have increased the number of drones in night attacks to 150-200 units and have changed their launch tactics from different directions. According to ISW, this is an attempt to exhaust Ukrainian air defense.

War • March 4, 05:03 AM • 109246 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu meets with Chinese leaders to discuss bilateral security. Kursk region signs an agreement on economic and industrial cooperation with Pyongyang.

War • March 1, 04:55 AM • 103018 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

According to the ISW on March 1, the occupants made advances near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka and in the west of Zaporizhzhia region. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector.

War • March 1, 03:27 AM • 102021 views

Russia is stepping up cooperation with Iran and North Korea in support of the war against Ukraine - ISW

Russia is stepping up military cooperation with Iran and North Korea to support the war in Ukraine. The DPRK supplies ammunition and plans to transfer ballistic missiles, while Iran helps with the production of drones.

War • February 24, 05:15 AM • 26002 views

Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine - ISW

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Nebenzya, declares Ukraine's “irretrievable loss” of the occupied territories and demands the transfer of additional regions. Russia also insists on Ukraine's neutral status without the right to join military alliances.

War • February 18, 05:24 AM • 129430 views

Russia says that any agreements reached with Ukraine in the future are invalid - ISW

Peskov said that Russia has changed its approach to negotiations with Ukraine due to the alleged lack of sovereignty. the Kremlin also claims that any future agreements with Ukraine will be invalid.

War • February 17, 03:56 AM • 122537 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Pishchane village and push back occupants in the Pokrovsk sector - Tregubov

Ukrainian troops liberated the village of Pishchane, 5 kilometers from Pokrovsk, and pushed Russian troops out of several settlements. The occupiers suffered significant losses and were forced to suspend their attempts to surround Pokrovsk.

War • February 16, 12:00 PM • 60795 views

Russian command may change the priority of the offensive in the spring and summer of 2025 - ISW

Russian advance south of Pokrovsk has slowed over the past two weeks. ISW believes that the occupiers may reorient their offensive to Kostiantynivka in the spring or summer of 2025.

War • February 16, 04:45 AM • 40352 views

Russia's 2024 defense budget exceeds all European budgets combined - The Guardian

In 2024, Russia's defense spending reached $462 billion, exceeding the total military budget of European countries. russia allocated 6.68% of GDP to defense and plans to increase spending by another 14% in 2015.

War • February 12, 06:15 PM • 45926 views

ISW: To avoid exchange of territories in case of negotiations, Russia restricts information on Kursk region

ISW reports on Russian attempts to limit information about the front line in the Kursk region. This may be due to concerns about the exchange of territories during potential peace talks.

War • February 12, 02:24 AM • 118757 views

Russia sends its experienced soldiers to the DPRK to exchange experience under the guise of treatment - ISW

Russia sends experienced military personnel to North Korea under the pretext of medical treatment to exchange combat experience. The DPRK has refused financial compensation for medical care for Russian soldiers.

War • February 11, 07:48 AM • 26851 views

Russia is using technological developments tested in the war with Ukraine against NATO countries - ISW

Russia is using technological innovations developed during the war in Ukraine against NATO countries. Particular attention is paid to the development of drones and electronic warfare, ISW reports.

War • February 10, 07:24 AM • 27755 views