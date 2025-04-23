Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

On Wednesday, April 23, the United States of America will present a seven-point plan for resolving the situation in Ukraine at a meeting in the British capital, which will include a proposal to recognize Crimea as Russian, lift American sanctions from the Russian Federation and will not contain clear security guarantees for Kyiv. This is reported by The Daily Telegraph with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the first and second points of the plan provide for an immediate ceasefire and direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The third point concerns Ukraine's renunciation of NATO membership, although the country will have the right to apply for membership in the European Union.

The fourth point concerns territory, as America proposes to de jure recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, a region of Ukraine that Putin illegally annexed in 2014.

According to the sixth point, Ukraine will sign an agreement on the extraction of minerals, which will give American companies access to the country's natural resources.

The seventh point stipulates the possibility of establishing new relations between Moscow and Washington, including the lifting of all American sanctions and the start of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

As The Daily Telegraph writes, US Special Representative General Keith Kellogg hopes to get Ukraine's agreement to this plan on Wednesday. His colleague Steve Witkoff will then travel to Moscow and present the plan to Vladimir Putin.

Officials in Kyiv told The Telegraph that they are skeptical about progress on a peace deal - the publication says.

In addition, according to the publication, Putin may also not want to give up even the limited Ukrainian territory offered by the United States of America.

Let us remind you

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not participate in the London talks on the Russian-Ukrainian war. The US will be represented by Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format after the ceasefire.

Peskov said that Putin proposes bilateral negotiations with Ukraine on ending attacks on civilian objects. He added that the dictator is allegedly ready for direct negotiations.

Ukraine will never legally recognize the occupation of Crimea, as this contradicts the Constitution of Ukraine. Zelensky stressed that Crimea is the territory of Ukraine.

Putin offered Trump to stop the invasion of Ukraine along the current front line. Russia also rejected some US proposals, including the military presence of NATO countries in Ukraine.

Dmytro Peskov reacted to the Financial Times article that Putin offered to stop the war in Ukraine along the current front line, calling it fake. He urged to listen only to the original sources.

Kyiv is preparing to respond to US President Donald Trump's plan to end the "conflict" in Ukraine.

The US has tools to put pressure on Russia, they have not yet been used - Kaja Kallas