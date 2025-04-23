Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

$41.380.02
47.770.74
ukenru
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 15542 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 30397 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 65062 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 78193 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 99508 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 155685 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119890 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226328 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119122 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85282 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
0m/s
40%
750 mm
Popular news

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 14194 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 13544 views

The court extended the preventive measure for the former head of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group, Halushkin

April 22, 03:53 PM • 7420 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

April 22, 04:39 PM • 20598 views

Rubio is not going to London for negotiations on the war in Ukraine: who will represent the USA

April 22, 05:37 PM • 10294 views
Publications

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 42012 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 65057 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 64140 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 155681 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 125421 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 13549 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 14199 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45515 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 37262 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82896 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The US will present a seven-point plan for a settlement in Ukraine, which includes recognizing Crimea as Russian, lifting sanctions, and renouncing security guarantees.

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

On Wednesday, April 23, the United States of America will present a seven-point plan for resolving the situation in Ukraine at a meeting in the British capital, which will include a proposal to recognize Crimea as Russian, lift American sanctions from the Russian Federation and will not contain clear security guarantees for Kyiv. This is reported by The Daily Telegraph with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the first and second points of the plan provide for an immediate ceasefire and direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

The third point concerns Ukraine's renunciation of NATO membership, although the country will have the right to apply for membership in the European Union.

The fourth point concerns territory, as America proposes to de jure recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, a region of Ukraine that Putin illegally annexed in 2014.

According to the sixth point, Ukraine will sign an agreement on the extraction of minerals, which will give American companies access to the country's natural resources.

The seventh point stipulates the possibility of establishing new relations between Moscow and Washington, including the lifting of all American sanctions and the start of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy.

As The Daily Telegraph writes, US Special Representative General Keith Kellogg hopes to get Ukraine's agreement to this plan on Wednesday. His colleague Steve Witkoff will then travel to Moscow and present the plan to Vladimir Putin.

Officials in Kyiv told The Telegraph that they are skeptical about progress on a peace deal

- the publication says.

In addition, according to the publication, Putin may also not want to give up even the limited Ukrainian territory offered by the United States of America.

Let us remind you

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not participate in the London talks on the Russian-Ukrainian war. The US will be represented by Trump's special envoy Keith Kellogg.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia in any format after the ceasefire.

Peskov said that Putin proposes bilateral negotiations with Ukraine on ending attacks on civilian objects. He added that the dictator is allegedly ready for direct negotiations.

Ukraine will never legally recognize the occupation of Crimea, as this contradicts the Constitution of Ukraine. Zelensky stressed that Crimea is the territory of Ukraine.

Putin offered Trump to stop the invasion of Ukraine along the current front line. Russia also rejected some US proposals, including the military presence of NATO countries in Ukraine.

Dmytro Peskov reacted to the Financial Times article that Putin offered to stop the war in Ukraine along the current front line, calling it fake. He urged to listen only to the original sources.

Kyiv is preparing to respond to US President Donald Trump's plan to end the "conflict" in Ukraine. 

The US has tools to put pressure on Russia, they have not yet been used - Kaja Kallas22.04.25, 23:20 • 812 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
The Daily Telegraph
Keith Kellogg
Marco Rubio
NATO
European Union
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$68.04
Bitcoin
$93,442.20
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,345.95
Ethereum
$1,756.94