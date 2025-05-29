$41.680.11
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

A court in New York has suspended Trump's decision on import duties on China, Mexico and Canada. This has triggered a positive reaction in financial markets.

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

A panel of three judges of the U.S. Court of International Trade in New York has suspended the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to introduce new import tariffs. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that the court decision, in particular, concerns Trump's "global tariffs," which he introduced on April 2 and called it "Liberation Day," as well as import duties on China, Mexico, and Canada, aimed at combating the import of fentanyl into the United States.

The decision suspends Trump's 30% duty on China, his 25% duty on certain goods imported from Mexico and Canada, and the 10% universal duty on most goods entering the United States. However, it does not affect the 25% tariffs on cars, auto parts, steel, and aluminum

- the publication specifies.

The media indicates that the court's decision caused a positive reaction in the financial markets. Thus, futures on the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indices showed an increase of 1.1-1.6%.

The publication also reminds that the lawsuit was filed in April by the libertarian human rights group Liberty Justice Center, which represented the interests of the wine seller VOS Selections and four small businesses. They claimed that they had suffered serious damage due to the new tariffs.

Let us remind you

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of new duties for certain countries, including China - 34%, EU - 20%, Great Britain - 20%.

On April 9, the head of the White House announced a 90-day pause, leaving in force 10 percent tariffs on most goods entering the United States.

The introduction of new US tariffs caused a fall in financial markets, a collapse in world stocks and an increase in demand for defensive assets.

Trump postponed the introduction of a 50% duty on trade with the EU until July 926.05.25, 04:05 • 4282 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Nasdaq
S&P 500
Mexico
Donald Trump
Canada
China
