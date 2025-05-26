Trump postponed the introduction of a 50% duty on trade with the EU until July 9

US President Donald Trump has postponed the introduction of a 50% tariff on trade with the European Union until July 9. He announced this on the Truth Social social network, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, addressed him with a corresponding request in a telephone conversation.

I agreed to the extension – until July 9, 2025. It was an honor for me to do this - Trump wrote.

He added that, according to von der Leyen, negotiations on this issue will begin quickly.

The President of the European Commission wrote that she had a good conversation with the US President, while the EU and the US "have the most important and close trade relations in the world."

"Europe is ready to promote negotiations quickly and decisively. To reach a good agreement, we need time until July 9," said von der Leyen.

Reminder

The day before, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič stated that the EU is seeking to reach an agreement with the United States. At the same time, according to him, this agreement should be based on "respect, not threats."

