The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 24284 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 36515 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 22377 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 31640 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 36982 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 20948 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 21683 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36536 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52211 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 71874 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
2.2m/s
76%
766mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The ruble's rise creates a new threat to the Russian economy - mediaDecember 24, 08:11 PM • 7174 views
"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hallVideoDecember 24, 09:40 PM • 4360 views
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of UkraineDecember 24, 09:59 PM • 9902 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists01:45 AM • 4846 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic02:17 AM • 10950 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 24276 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 19746 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 36504 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 31630 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 36973 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Emmanuel Macron
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Sumy Oblast
California
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 13375 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 24891 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 12930 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 38648 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 34580 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
The Guardian
Heating

The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

ISW analysts believe that the Kremlin will have to compromise on its demands that are incompatible with the peace plan. Russia is not interested in a compromise-based settlement, as evidenced by its constant references to the 2024 demands.

The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW

The Kremlin will have to compromise on demands it has long insisted on – in particular, many of those that are incompatible not only with the latest 20-point peace plan, but also with the initial 28-point plan. This opinion was expressed by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

They recalled the statement by US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker, according to whom "the ball is now in Russia's court," while the heavy losses that Russian troops are incurring in exchange for "very minor" gains on the battlefield do not push the Kremlin to try to end the war.

The Kremlin has already made it clear that it is not interested in accepting Ukrainian or European counter-proposals to any peace agreement, and Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated... that he is "confident" that the proposals made by the Ukrainian and European delegations during negotiations with the US delegation in Miami will be "quite unconstructive" and will not "improve" the previously proposed settlement agreement.

- the material says.

Kremlin skeptically assessed Ukraine's and Europe's attempts to change Trump's peace plan22.12.25, 00:24 • 4034 views

It is indicated that the Kremlin has repeatedly put forward demands incompatible with many of the proposals of the 20-point plan, and has shown that it is not interested in a settlement based on compromises similar to those that seem to be embodied in the latest document.

Putin most recently, on December 19, outlined his commitment to the demands he set out in his June 2024 speech to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: the complete withdrawal of Ukraine from all territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions; Ukraine's renunciation of its aspirations for NATO membership and commitment to neutrality; demilitarization of Ukraine (Russia's demand to limit Ukrainian military in such a way that Ukraine cannot defend itself), denazification of Ukraine (Russia's demand to replace the current Ukrainian government with a pro-Russian puppet government), international recognition of Russia's annexations of four Ukrainian regions and Crimea in international agreements; and the lifting of all Western sanctions against Russia

- ISW reminds.

"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"23.12.25, 04:14 • 31579 views

They emphasize that Putin's demands from June 2024 essentially repeated his demands from the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Kremlin officials also claimed that Russia and the United States reached an understanding based on Putin's demands from June 2024 during the summit in Alaska in August 2025, but no publicly available agreements were made at the summit.

"The Kremlin's constant references to the June 2024 speech and the alleged agreements from Alaska demonstrate the Kremlin's rejection of the proposals outlined in the 28- and 20-point plans to freeze current lines in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions or in all four regions. ... Russia's demonstrative unwillingness to compromise and its unwavering commitment to achieving its initial war goals from 2022 indicate that the prospects of this peace agreement ending the war currently remain low," analysts summarize.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war."

Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg24.12.25, 16:30 • 36504 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine