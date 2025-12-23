$42.250.09
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

According to the US President, negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine are proceeding normally. Trump noted that "everyone is tired of this war, it has to stop."

"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"

Negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine are proceeding normally. This was stated by US President Donald Trump during a conversation with journalists at the White House, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, last month the parties lost 27,000 soldiers on the battlefield, "but negotiations continue."

There is tremendous hatred between Putin and Zelensky, but I hope we can do it. We are talking, negotiations are going well

- Trump assured.

He added that he had "settled eight wars," but "with Russia and Ukraine, it has not yet been resolved."

"Everyone is tired of this war, it must stop," the US president added.

Recall

US Vice President JD Vance stated that the White House administration prioritizes supporting American retirees over providing financial aid to Ukraine.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
J. D. Vance
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine