Pistorius: the only one who could immediately end the war is Putin

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
December 22, 07:00 PM • 10194 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 19900 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 33621 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 25609 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 25421 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 24876 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 23186 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20977 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 18227 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13853 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
88%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Manufacturers cannot produce as much as is currently needed: Zelenskyy on the deficit of interceptor dronesDecember 22, 06:00 PM • 2970 views
Banksy unveiled a new mural: the internet called it cute and tenderVideoDecember 22, 06:03 PM • 6464 views
Shark attacks 17 swimmers in California: woman missingDecember 22, 06:22 PM • 3674 views
Powerful explosions heard in occupied Sevastopol - social mediaDecember 22, 06:35 PM • 6952 views
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected services12:39 AM • 3232 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 33619 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 35965 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 66081 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 88073 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 122899 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Nicolas Maduro
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 11082 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 14319 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 36926 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 34307 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 36180 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Washington Post
YouTube

Pistorius: the only one who could immediately end the war is Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2144 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can immediately end the war, despite joint efforts for a ceasefire. He also emphasized the importance of negotiations in Berlin and the coordination of positions among European partners, the US, and Ukraine.

Pistorius: the only one who could immediately end the war is Putin

The only one who could immediately end the war is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this in an interview with Die Zeit, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, despite the efforts of Americans, Europeans, and Ukrainians to achieve a ceasefire, there is no indication that Putin is interested in ending the war.

Nevertheless, the talks in Berlin were important. Chancellor Merz made it clear that Europeans have a say in negotiations on Ukraine's future. European partners aligned their positions with those of the US and Ukraine in Berlin. This was also important. And the 90 billion euro interest-free loan agreed at the EU summit in Brussels will help Ukraine meet its military needs over the next two years.

- said Pistorius.

At the same time, he emphasized that at present, the question of how peace can be ensured is a hypothetical consideration, since Putin is not even ready for a ceasefire.

Nevertheless, the Europeans have declared their fundamental readiness to participate in "Europe-led forces." This also makes it clear: now it's the US's turn. They will have to make a significant contribution to security guarantees. Together, we have enormous deterrent power.

- noted the German Minister of Defense.

In addition, he clarified that he does not believe in the scenario of a full-scale war between Russia and NATO, but this does not relieve the Bundeswehr of the need to strengthen and increase arms production.

Recall

Germany completed the transfer of two Patriot air defense systems and the ninth IRIS-T system to Ukraine, strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky. The total amount of German aid to Ukraine next year will reach 11.5 billion euros.

"When Putin says how he wants to proceed, then we'll see": Pistorius cautiously spoke about the role of European forces for Ukraine16.12.25, 15:59 • 3782 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
NATO
European Union
Boris Pistorius
Brussels
Germany
Ukraine
Berlin