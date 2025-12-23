Pistorius: the only one who could immediately end the war is Putin

The only one who could immediately end the war is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this in an interview with Die Zeit, UNN reports.

According to him, despite the efforts of Americans, Europeans, and Ukrainians to achieve a ceasefire, there is no indication that Putin is interested in ending the war.

Nevertheless, the talks in Berlin were important. Chancellor Merz made it clear that Europeans have a say in negotiations on Ukraine's future. European partners aligned their positions with those of the US and Ukraine in Berlin. This was also important. And the 90 billion euro interest-free loan agreed at the EU summit in Brussels will help Ukraine meet its military needs over the next two years. - said Pistorius.

At the same time, he emphasized that at present, the question of how peace can be ensured is a hypothetical consideration, since Putin is not even ready for a ceasefire.

Nevertheless, the Europeans have declared their fundamental readiness to participate in "Europe-led forces." This also makes it clear: now it's the US's turn. They will have to make a significant contribution to security guarantees. Together, we have enormous deterrent power. - noted the German Minister of Defense.

In addition, he clarified that he does not believe in the scenario of a full-scale war between Russia and NATO, but this does not relieve the Bundeswehr of the need to strengthen and increase arms production.

Germany completed the transfer of two Patriot air defense systems and the ninth IRIS-T system to Ukraine, strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky. The total amount of German aid to Ukraine next year will reach 11.5 billion euros.

"When Putin says how he wants to proceed, then we'll see": Pistorius cautiously spoke about the role of European forces for Ukraine