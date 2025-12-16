"When Putin says how he wants to proceed, then we'll see": Pistorius cautiously spoke about the role of European forces for Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday expressed caution regarding the possible role of European military forces for Ukraine, stating that much would depend on Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

His comments came a day after a meeting of European leaders in Berlin and a proposal to assemble a protection force to facilitate a possible ceasefire in Ukraine.

"When Putin says how he wants to proceed, then we will see what that might entail in detail," Pistorius said when asked what contribution the German armed forces could make.

Russia has previously categorically rejected the deployment of foreign troops to monitor a ceasefire, the publication writes.

Pistorius said he generally supported the idea of a European troop presence on the ground but noted that he had not participated in the recent talks in Berlin, which, he said, were held in a small circle for good reasons.

He pointed to unresolved issues, including whether any German deployment would require parliamentary approval, and command and control issues, such as "under whose command what happens, where, and within what framework."

"At this stage, it's about Europeans – quite naturally – committing to share responsibility and participate at the negotiating table in further developments," Pistorius said.

Addition

On Monday, December 15, European leaders proposed creating a protection force to help secure a possible ceasefire in Ukraine after high-level talks in Berlin.

A joint statement said that a European-led force, supported by the United States, would support Ukraine's armed forces and ensure the security of airspace and maritime areas, "including through actions within Ukraine." The proposed protection force is one of several commitments offered by signatory states should a peace agreement be reached.

The statement was signed by the leaders of Germany, France, Great Britain, Poland, Italy, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, as well as European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

There was no immediate reaction from Washington.

Discussions about an international force to protect Ukraine have been ongoing for some time. The United States rules out direct participation in such a force, although US President Donald Trump previously stated that Washington would be willing to support European allies, particularly from the air.

France and Great Britain have long pushed for concrete preparations for a multinational peacekeeping operation, while Germany has taken a more cautious stance.