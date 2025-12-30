$42.220.15
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 3122 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 6724 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 13190 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 15605 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 21550 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 22541 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 29726 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 30212 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 23112 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Russia launched a disinformation campaign regarding Bulgaria's transition to the euroDecember 30, 02:49 AM • 11217 views
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: weather forecast for December 30PhotoDecember 30, 03:49 AM • 5694 views
US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vesselDecember 30, 04:04 AM • 12257 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 10113 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 5254 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 5326 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 10158 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 13183 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 44033 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 44465 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Tusk
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Village
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 23652 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 36800 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 45025 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 55585 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 165542 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The State Energy Supervision announced that standard hourly power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine on New Year's Eve. The situation may depend on security factors, despite the expected decrease in the load on the system.

On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision

In Ukraine, there are no plans to change the approach to electricity supply restrictions on New Year's Eve. Standard hourly shutdown schedules will be in effect, but the situation may also depend on security factors. This was stated by the head of the State Energy Supervision Anatoliy Zamulko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

I would still be cautious in terms of forecasts, I still think that if we reach our usual schedules with a decrease in temperature with the available capacities, and it will be predicted and correctly applied - this will be the most acceptable option.

– emphasized the official.

Energy workers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: emergency blackouts continue in two districts29.12.25, 15:10 • 3652 views

According to him, on New Year's Eve, the load on the system usually decreases, which may allow for a temporary improvement of the situation, but risks are not excluded.

Given that the winter period is upon us, as they say, and New Year's Eve is a transition for us, and the load decreases then, it can be predicted that during that period we will be able to somewhat improve this process, but I would be very careful, we don't know how the enemy will act from Wednesday to Thursday, and if we come to normal, predictable restriction schedules, this will probably be a quite correct question and a correct decision for today.

– emphasized Zamulko.

The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo26.12.25, 11:49 • 31111 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomy
New Year
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukraine