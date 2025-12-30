On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision

In Ukraine, there are no plans to change the approach to electricity supply restrictions on New Year's Eve. Standard hourly shutdown schedules will be in effect, but the situation may also depend on security factors. This was stated by the head of the State Energy Supervision Anatoliy Zamulko on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

I would still be cautious in terms of forecasts, I still think that if we reach our usual schedules with a decrease in temperature with the available capacities, and it will be predicted and correctly applied - this will be the most acceptable option. – emphasized the official.

Energy workers are eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: emergency blackouts continue in two districts

According to him, on New Year's Eve, the load on the system usually decreases, which may allow for a temporary improvement of the situation, but risks are not excluded.

Given that the winter period is upon us, as they say, and New Year's Eve is a transition for us, and the load decreases then, it can be predicted that during that period we will be able to somewhat improve this process, but I would be very careful, we don't know how the enemy will act from Wednesday to Thursday, and if we come to normal, predictable restriction schedules, this will probably be a quite correct question and a correct decision for today. – emphasized Zamulko.

The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo