Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unit
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

The head of Ukrenergo, Vitaliy Zaichenko, announced a gradual improvement in the situation in Ukraine's energy system. Energy workers are working on restoration, which allowed for softening the blackout schedules for Christmas.

The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo

As of this morning, the situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving, despite constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. This was stated by the head of Ukrenergo, Vitaliy Zaichenko, during a telethon, reports UNN.

Details

Every day, the Russians launch drones and traditionally shell energy facilities with artillery and other means. As of this morning, the situation is improving.

- said Vitaliy Zaichenko.

He also noted that energy workers continue to work immediately as soon as security conditions allow. According to him, consumers can see the results of this work in real time, as there is light in every home.

The head of Ukrenergo also drew attention to the fact that on Christmas, electricity outage schedules were softened, and in some regions, restrictions were not applied at all. He emphasized that this is not related to the redirection of electricity.

There is no talk of redirection. This is the dedicated work of all energy workers - repair crews of Ukrenergo, distribution system operators, and specialists involved in restoring generation.

- Zaichenko emphasized.

Recall

Russia hit Ukraine on Christmas night with 131 drones, 106 of which were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 15 locations.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine