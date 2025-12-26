The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo

As of this morning, the situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving, despite constant Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities. This was stated by the head of Ukrenergo, Vitaliy Zaichenko, during a telethon, reports UNN.

Every day, the Russians launch drones and traditionally shell energy facilities with artillery and other means. As of this morning, the situation is improving. - said Vitaliy Zaichenko.

He also noted that energy workers continue to work immediately as soon as security conditions allow. According to him, consumers can see the results of this work in real time, as there is light in every home.

The head of Ukrenergo also drew attention to the fact that on Christmas, electricity outage schedules were softened, and in some regions, restrictions were not applied at all. He emphasized that this is not related to the redirection of electricity.

There is no talk of redirection. This is the dedicated work of all energy workers - repair crews of Ukrenergo, distribution system operators, and specialists involved in restoring generation. - Zaichenko emphasized.

Russia hit Ukraine on Christmas night with 131 drones, 106 of which were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 15 locations.