We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15488 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28162 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64562 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213480 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122435 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391689 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310570 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213718 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131597 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213480 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391689 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254208 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310570 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2948 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14014 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45180 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72056 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57158 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Tehran

The US has attacked Yemen in response to Houthi attacks

US strikes on areas of Yemen have resulted in deaths, including near the city of Hodeidah. The operation is in response to Houthi attacks on ships and aims to put pressure on Tehran.

News of the World • April 2, 03:03 AM • 99931 views

The US has tightened sanctions against the Iranian arms supply network: details

The US has imposed sanctions on companies and citizens of Iran, China, and the UAE for supplying components for drones. Criminal charges have also been filed for conspiracy with the IRGC.

News of the World • April 1, 11:44 PM • 11305 views

Oil is rising on expectations of Trump's actions on Russian oil and Iran

Oil prices rose due to investor fears after Trump threatened to impose secondary duties on Russian oil and warnings to Iran. Analysts believe that Trump may not fulfill his threats.

Economy • March 31, 02:17 PM • 45521 views

Iran's Supreme Leader rejected Trump's threat, but promises retaliation in case of bombing

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the US will receive a strong rebuff if it carries out Trump's threats. Iran responded to the US letter, but will not hold direct negotiations with Washington.

Politics • March 31, 09:40 AM • 35745 views

Trump threatens Iran with unprecedented bombings in the absence of a nuclear deal: Tehran's response

The US President stated that Iran will face unprecedented bombings if it does not conclude a nuclear weapons agreement. Iran is ready for negotiations, but through intermediaries.

Politics • March 30, 06:08 PM • 38381 views

The International Civil Aviation Organization will continue to consider the case of the downing of flight PS752 in Iran - Sybiha

Iran tried to avoid responsibility by denying the jurisdiction of the ICAO Council. However, the case will be considered on the merits in favor of Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and Great Britain.

Politics • March 18, 02:07 AM • 14632 views

Iran, Russia and China held nuclear talks: called for an end to sanctions after Tehran refused Trump's negotiations

China, Russia and Iran called for an end to sanctions during nuclear talks in Beijing, after Iran rejected Trump's call for negotiations. The three countries stressed the importance of ending sanctions.

News of the World • March 14, 10:00 AM • 11816 views

Iran, Russia and China discuss Tehran's nuclear issues in Beijing

High-ranking officials from Iran, Russia and China gathered in Beijing to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. China expressed hope that the meeting would contribute to the resumption of diplomatic efforts.

News of the World • March 14, 05:53 AM • 14217 views

The Emir of Qatar announced the date of his visit to Russia - what is known about the meeting

Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani plans to visit Russia on April 17. He said this during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, who conveyed greetings from Putin.

News of the World • February 26, 11:26 AM • 20186 views

lavrov goes to Tehran for talks: focus on trade, energy and security

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Tehran on February 25 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Araqchi. The two sides will discuss trade, energy and international issues following the signing of a new strategic agreement.

News of the World • February 25, 08:11 AM • 26238 views

Shooting occurs near the Supreme Court in Tehran: two judges killed

In the Iranian capital, a shooting took place near the Supreme Court, killing two judges. Another person was injured in the incident in a busy square in Tehran.

News of the World • January 18, 09:43 AM • 34501 views

Israel confirms for the first time the elimination of Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the country was behind the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. He also warned of similar actions against Yemeni Houthi leaders.

News of the World • December 23, 10:18 PM • 16972 views

Russian delegation arrives in Iran on a visit: what is known

Russian officials arrived in Tehran to discuss a comprehensive cooperation agreement. The parties plan to sign the document in January, which will include defense cooperation and free trade.

News of the World • December 23, 02:12 PM • 16722 views

She performed without a hijab and posted a concert video on YouTube: a singer was arrested in Iran

Parasta Ahmadi was arrested after a video of her concert was published, where she performed without a hijab. The artist was detained in the city of Sari, and two musicians from her band were also arrested in Tehran.

News of the World • December 15, 08:08 AM • 22599 views

Iran establishes contacts with rebels in Syria after Assad's overthrow

Iranian officials have confirmed direct contacts with groups in Syria's new leadership. Tehran is seeking to maintain its influence in the region after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

News of the World • December 9, 10:30 AM • 16129 views

Russia could transfer the first Su-35 fighters to Iran: how many are we talking about

The Iranian Air Force received the first two Su-35 sen fighters in a closed ceremony in Russia. The planes were transported to Tehran on an AN-124-100, and the total order was increased to 50 units.

News of the World • December 2, 11:09 AM • 15324 views

Student in Iran strips off her clothes in protest as authorities declare her mentally ill

In Tehran, a student stripped down to her underwear on university grounds after being beaten for not wearing a hijab properly. She was detained and placed in a psychiatric clinic, where authorities claimed she had a mental illness.

News of the World • November 19, 08:50 PM • 35745 views

Deeper cooperation between Iran and russia could worsen the situation in the Middle East - Ukrainian Foreign Minister

russia has begun using Iranian UAVs with thermobaric warheads to attack Ukraine. Deepening cooperation between Tehran and moscow could worsen the situation in the Middle East.

War • November 18, 11:42 PM • 61007 views

Russian rocket launches Iranian satellites into orbit amid expanding ties

A Russian Soyuz-2. 1 rocket has launched two Iranian satellites into orbit along with other spacecraft. The launch took place against the backdrop of deepening cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

News of the World • November 5, 08:08 AM • 15880 views

A student in Iran undressed in protest and was detained and beaten

In Tehran, security forces detained a student who stripped down to her underwear near the Islamic Azad University. According to the student newspaper, the girl was beaten during her detention, and Amnesty International is demanding her release.

News of the World • November 3, 03:27 PM • 23358 views

Russia and Iran are preparing to sign a strategic partnership agreement

Lavrov announced the preparation of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran. The document provides for closer cooperation in the defense sector and interaction at the regional and global levels.

News of the World • October 31, 10:03 AM • 15898 views

Satellite images show damage from Israeli attack at 2 secretive Iranian military bases

Satellite images revealed damage to Iran's Parchin and Khojir military bases after the Israeli attack. The facilities are associated with the former nuclear program and ballistic missile production.

News of the World • October 28, 07:25 AM • 14306 views

Israel hits key missile production components in Iran - Axios

The Israeli strike disabled 12 mixers for the production of solid ballistic missile fuel in Iran. S-300 air defense systems and a drone factory were also damaged.

News of the World • October 27, 07:14 AM • 18402 views

russia warned Iran about Israel's attack a few hours before it started

The terrorist country has provided Iran with intelligence on the activities of US and Israeli military forces. Iran reported limited damage to military facilities in three provinces after the strikes.

News of the World • October 26, 06:49 PM • 21844 views

Biden encouraged Netanyahu to strike back at Iran: what is known

The US president has approved the development of an Israeli retaliation against Iran to deter future attacks. Israel struck military sites in three Iranian provinces, causing “limited damage”.

News of the World • October 26, 09:23 AM • 20279 views

Iran claims “limited damage” from Israeli attacks on three provinces

Iran reported that Israeli attacks on Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces caused only “limited damage”. Iran's air defense system successfully intercepted and neutralized the attacks.

News of the World • October 26, 03:59 AM • 22628 views

France commented on the possibility of deploying deterrence forces in Ukraine against the backdrop of cooperation between the DPRK and Russia

The French Defense Minister said that the involvement of the North Korean military in the war could be a “turning point” for sending French forces to Ukraine. He also commented on Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

War • October 22, 07:41 AM • 17705 views

Iran Air cancels flight to Europe due to new EU sanctions

Iran Air has canceled its Tehran-Paris flight following the introduction of new EU sanctions against the Iranian regime. Passengers learned about the cancellation via text messages at the airport, and the airline confirmed the connection to the sanctions.

News of the World • October 15, 04:24 PM • 15944 views

Iranian Foreign Ministry once again denies transferring ballistic missiles to Russia

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has again denied the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. The minister emphasized that military cooperation between the two countries began long before the war in Ukraine.

News of the World • October 13, 05:47 PM • 28931 views

Putin meets with Iranian President: He says they have “very close” views on world events

Putin met with the Iranian president in Ashgabat, declaring “very close” positions on international events. Iran expressed hope for a strategic partnership with Russia, despite accusations of arms sales.

News of the World • October 11, 12:27 PM • 12406 views