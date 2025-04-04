US strikes on areas of Yemen have resulted in deaths, including near the city of Hodeidah. The operation is in response to Houthi attacks on ships and aims to put pressure on Tehran.
The US has imposed sanctions on companies and citizens of Iran, China, and the UAE for supplying components for drones. Criminal charges have also been filed for conspiracy with the IRGC.
Oil prices rose due to investor fears after Trump threatened to impose secondary duties on Russian oil and warnings to Iran. Analysts believe that Trump may not fulfill his threats.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that the US will receive a strong rebuff if it carries out Trump's threats. Iran responded to the US letter, but will not hold direct negotiations with Washington.
The US President stated that Iran will face unprecedented bombings if it does not conclude a nuclear weapons agreement. Iran is ready for negotiations, but through intermediaries.
Iran tried to avoid responsibility by denying the jurisdiction of the ICAO Council. However, the case will be considered on the merits in favor of Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and Great Britain.
China, Russia and Iran called for an end to sanctions during nuclear talks in Beijing, after Iran rejected Trump's call for negotiations. The three countries stressed the importance of ending sanctions.
High-ranking officials from Iran, Russia and China gathered in Beijing to discuss Tehran's nuclear program. China expressed hope that the meeting would contribute to the resumption of diplomatic efforts.
Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani plans to visit Russia on April 17. He said this during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, who conveyed greetings from Putin.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov will visit Tehran on February 25 at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Araqchi. The two sides will discuss trade, energy and international issues following the signing of a new strategic agreement.
In the Iranian capital, a shooting took place near the Supreme Court, killing two judges. Another person was injured in the incident in a busy square in Tehran.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the country was behind the elimination of Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. He also warned of similar actions against Yemeni Houthi leaders.
Russian officials arrived in Tehran to discuss a comprehensive cooperation agreement. The parties plan to sign the document in January, which will include defense cooperation and free trade.
Parasta Ahmadi was arrested after a video of her concert was published, where she performed without a hijab. The artist was detained in the city of Sari, and two musicians from her band were also arrested in Tehran.
Iranian officials have confirmed direct contacts with groups in Syria's new leadership. Tehran is seeking to maintain its influence in the region after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
The Iranian Air Force received the first two Su-35 sen fighters in a closed ceremony in Russia. The planes were transported to Tehran on an AN-124-100, and the total order was increased to 50 units.
In Tehran, a student stripped down to her underwear on university grounds after being beaten for not wearing a hijab properly. She was detained and placed in a psychiatric clinic, where authorities claimed she had a mental illness.
russia has begun using Iranian UAVs with thermobaric warheads to attack Ukraine. Deepening cooperation between Tehran and moscow could worsen the situation in the Middle East.
A Russian Soyuz-2. 1 rocket has launched two Iranian satellites into orbit along with other spacecraft. The launch took place against the backdrop of deepening cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.
In Tehran, security forces detained a student who stripped down to her underwear near the Islamic Azad University. According to the student newspaper, the girl was beaten during her detention, and Amnesty International is demanding her release.
Lavrov announced the preparation of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran. The document provides for closer cooperation in the defense sector and interaction at the regional and global levels.
Satellite images revealed damage to Iran's Parchin and Khojir military bases after the Israeli attack. The facilities are associated with the former nuclear program and ballistic missile production.
The Israeli strike disabled 12 mixers for the production of solid ballistic missile fuel in Iran. S-300 air defense systems and a drone factory were also damaged.
The terrorist country has provided Iran with intelligence on the activities of US and Israeli military forces. Iran reported limited damage to military facilities in three provinces after the strikes.
The US president has approved the development of an Israeli retaliation against Iran to deter future attacks. Israel struck military sites in three Iranian provinces, causing “limited damage”.
Iran reported that Israeli attacks on Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces caused only “limited damage”. Iran's air defense system successfully intercepted and neutralized the attacks.
The French Defense Minister said that the involvement of the North Korean military in the war could be a “turning point” for sending French forces to Ukraine. He also commented on Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.
Iran Air has canceled its Tehran-Paris flight following the introduction of new EU sanctions against the Iranian regime. Passengers learned about the cancellation via text messages at the airport, and the airline confirmed the connection to the sanctions.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has again denied the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. The minister emphasized that military cooperation between the two countries began long before the war in Ukraine.
Putin met with the Iranian president in Ashgabat, declaring “very close” positions on international events. Iran expressed hope for a strategic partnership with Russia, despite accusations of arms sales.