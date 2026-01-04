At least 16 people killed in Iran during a week of protests - human rights activists

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
03:52 PM • 3262 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 4640 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
11:20 AM • 30272 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 21099 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 36672 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 48028 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 54825 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 54314 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50055 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 64296 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
1.5m/s
83%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine closer to discussing format of peace settlement with partners - NYTJanuary 4, 07:38 AM • 5390 views
Protests sweep US after Trump's military operation in Venezuela and Maduro's captureJanuary 4, 08:44 AM • 11400 views
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered lossesVideo11:37 AM • 10131 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soon01:19 PM • 9038 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalization01:58 PM • 10785 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 87865 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 106575 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 116764 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 253156 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 189079 views
Actual people
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela04:22 PM • 1250 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhoto03:02 PM • 3012 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 20143 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 68069 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 77631 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Film

At least 16 people killed in Iran during a week of protests - human rights activists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

At least 16 people have died in Iran during a week of unrest as protests against soaring inflation spread across the country, leading to violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

At least 16 people killed in Iran during a week of protests - human rights activists

At least 16 people have died in a week of unrest in Iran, as protests against soaring inflation spread across the country, leading to violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces, human rights organizations reported on Sunday, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Throughout the week, both state media and human rights organizations reported deaths and arrests, although the figures vary. Reuters was unable to independently verify these figures.

These protests are the largest in three years, and while smaller than some previous outbreaks of unrest that have rocked the Islamic Republic, they come at a vulnerable time, with the economy in a devastating state and international pressure mounting, the publication writes.

US President Donald Trump threatened to come to the aid of protesters if they faced violence, saying on Friday: "We are ready for action," without specifying what actions he was considering.

Protests in Iran: Trump threatens Tehran with "actions" if protesters are killed02.01.26, 11:30 • 7455 views

This warning drew threats of retaliation against American forces in the region from high-ranking Iranian officials. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran would "not yield to the enemy."

The Kurdish human rights organization Hengaw reported that at least 17 people have died since the protests began. HRANA, a network of human rights activists, reported at least 16 killed and 582 arrested.

Iran's police chief, Ahmad-Reza Radan, told state media that security forces had been pursuing protest leaders for arrest over the previous two days, saying that "a large number of leaders in the virtual space have been detained."

Police reported that in the capital Tehran alone, 40 people were arrested for what they called "fake posts" about the protests aimed at destabilizing public opinion.

The most intense clashes were reported in the western parts of Iran, but there were also protests and clashes between demonstrators and police in Tehran, in central areas, and in the southern province of Baluchistan.

Late on Saturday, the governor of Qom, the conservative center of Iran's Shiite Muslim clergy, said two people had died in the unrest, adding that one of them died as a result of the premature explosion of an explosive device he had made.

HRANA and the state news agency Tasnim reported that authorities had detained an online account administrator who had called for protests.

The protests began a week ago among bazaar merchants and shop owners, then spread to university students, and then to provincial cities, where some protesters chanted slogans against Iran's clerical rulers.

Iran has faced inflation of over 36% since the beginning of the year in March, and the rial has lost approximately half of its value against the dollar, causing hardship for many people.

International sanctions on Iran's nuclear program have been reinstated, the government has struggled to provide water and electricity across the country for a year, and global financial organizations are forecasting a recession in 2026.

Authorities have tried to take a dual approach to the protests – acknowledging the economic crisis and offering dialogue with demonstrators, while responding to stronger expressions of dissent with violence.

Khamenei said on Saturday that while authorities would talk to protesters, "rioters should be put in their place."

Speaking on Sunday, Vice President Mohammadreza Aref said the government recognized that the country faced shortcomings, while warning that some people were trying to exploit the protests.

"We expect young people not to fall into the trap of enemies," Aref said in comments published by state media.

Iran's leader ordered to "put in their place" protesters in the country: the death toll rose to 15 people04.01.26, 05:20 • 6424 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Energy
Social network
Skirmishes
Bloggers
Electricity
Ali Khamenei
Reuters
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran