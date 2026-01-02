Protests in Iran: Trump threatens Tehran with "actions" if protesters are killed

US President Donald Trump threatened the Iranian authorities with "action" for killing peaceful protesters. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go - Trump's post reads.

Context

Protests in Iran began a few days ago after shop owners at the Grand Bazaar in Tehran went on strike. The reason was that the rial reached a record low against the US dollar on the open market. They spread to cities such as Karaj, Hamedan, Qeshm, Malard, Isfahan, Kermanshah, Shiraz, and Yazd. Police used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

At the same time, the Iranian government stated that it "recognizes the protests" and will listen to people "with patience, even if it faces harsh statements." President Masoud Pezeshkian instructed the country's interior minister to hold talks with representatives of the protesters.

Also, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed Abdolnaser Hemmati as the new head of the country's Central Bank.

At the same time, during the riots, protesters tried to break into the local government building. Three police officers were wounded and four people were arrested.

As of January 2, at least 7 people died in Iran. These deaths may indicate increased measures by the Iranian authorities in response to the protests.

Recall

US President Donald Trump previously stated that if Iran tries to build up its forces, Washington will "kick its ass."