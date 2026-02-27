$43.240.02
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
07:13 PM • 5704 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 13359 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 16017 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 16849 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 28377 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 17785 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 83029 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 44002 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 51453 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The International Monetary Fund has approved an extended financing program for Ukraine totaling $8.1 billion. The first tranche of $1.5 billion will be disbursed to the budget in the near future.

The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion

The Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund has officially approved an extended financing program for Ukraine totaling $8.1 billion. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, who emphasized that this decision is critically important for maintaining the country's macro-financial stability amid the ongoing war, writes UNN.

Details

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, the first tranche of about $1.5 billion will arrive in the state budget in the near future. These funds will be used to cover the budget deficit and finance priority social expenditures.

It is very important for us that in the fifth year of the full-scale war, Ukraine has guaranteed international support from partners and resources for the stable operation of the state.

– emphasized the head of government.

The IMF program is part of a broader financial strategy that aims to cover the projected budget deficit of $136.5 billion over the next four years, which will enable the government to plan for economic recovery.

The IMF's role as a financial anchor for international assistance

The approval of this program paves the way for large-scale support from other international donors, including a €90 billion loan from the European Union.

In addition to direct financing, the agreement with the Fund provides for the extension of the moratorium on servicing official debt to G7 countries and international financial institutions.

I thank the entire team that worked on preparing the decision: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the government, the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank, our representative to the IMF, and all international partners. Special thanks to the Fund's leadership for their consistent support of Ukraine and personally to Kristalina Georgieva, who visited Kyiv in January.

– Svyrydenko concluded.

Recall

As reported, the IMF softened the conditions for a new financing program for Ukraine, moving prior actions to "beacons." Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet of Ministers will not submit a bill on mandatory VAT registration for individual entrepreneurs with a turnover of more than UAH 1 million in February.

Before that, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine was seeking to soften an unpopular tax bill concerning VAT for individual entrepreneurs, which the IMF demanded. This law was called a condition for unlocking more than $8 billion under the financing program.

In December, the Ministry of Finance published a draft law on the introduction of VAT for individual entrepreneurs from 2027. The changes provide for a reduction in the single tax rate from 5% to 3% for individual entrepreneurs of the 3rd group who reach the limit of UAH 1 million, and mandatory VAT registration.

Stepan Haftko

