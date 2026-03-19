NACP received an appeal from IA UNN regarding the need to monitor the lifestyle of the Deputy Head of the State Customs Service, Suvorov

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention, in an interim response to a request from UNN, confirmed that it had conducted a verification of the declaration of Vladyslav Suvorov, Deputy Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, for 2020, thereby confirming that the origin of the official's mother's assets, which she acquired after 2020, has not yet been checked.

The National Agency conducted a full verification of the declaration of a person authorized to perform state or local government functions for 2020, submitted by Vladyslav Volodymyrovych Suvorov, Deputy Head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. Based on the results of the said verification, a certificate dated 16.07.2021 No. 179/21 was drawn up, according to the conclusions of which no signs of offenses provided for in Part 4 of Article 172-6 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, Articles 3662, 3685 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine were found. We also note that the final answer to your letter will be provided within the terms established by law. - stated in the interim response of NACP.

It is worth noting that UNN addressed the National Agency with questions about whether NACP plans to monitor Suvorov's lifestyle, who apparently in 2022 registered an apartment in the elite residential complex Greenville Park in Kyiv to his mother, Olga Suvorova, and in 2025 apparently repeated this scheme and registered two more parking spaces in the same residential complex to her.

Preliminary data indicate that Olga Suvorova did not have sufficient funds to purchase property worth about UAH 5 million.

In addition, according to media reports, a commercial premise in Greenville Park is owned by the brother of Vladyslav Suvorov's wife.

Also, according to the customs officer's declaration, his wife Maryna Suvorova last year purchased two brand new TOYOTA RAV4 cars for more than UAH 2 million each. The purchases took place with a difference of one month. It is worth noting that Maryna Suvorova works at the State Information and Analytical Center for Monitoring External Commodity Markets (SE "Derzhzovnishinform") and her annual salary is slightly more than UAH 500,000.

In addition, the family's declarations year after year indicate significant amounts of cash, including in foreign currency.

It should be noted that the information published by journalists indicates the existence of reasonable grounds for a deeper check of the lifestyle and sources of origin of Vladyslav Suvorov's family assets acquired after 2020, which were not subject to a full check by the NACP. Given the significant discrepancies between declared income and the volume of acquired property, as well as the use of close relatives to register assets, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention should not only provide a formal response to the UNN request, but also initiate a full-fledged monitoring of the official's lifestyle.

Ignoring such signals creates risks of undermining trust in the anti-corruption infrastructure and creates the impression of selective control, which is unacceptable in wartime conditions and increased demands for the integrity of civil servants.

Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customs