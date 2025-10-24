Martial law

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16553 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29098 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23414 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28009 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24562 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40940 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25684 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20034 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28173 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76095 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.9m/s
91%
735mm
Popular news
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5328 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19138 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9498 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 10971 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10469 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19223 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40943 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36395 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36791 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76097 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Marco Rubio
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14404 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17658 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29939 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53129 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36378 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
Heating
Tags
Other

Martial law

A special state in the country during a direct threat to security
Martial law is a special state, a system of governance, introduced throughout the entire territory of a state or in its individual localities in the event of a declaration of war, armed aggression, or the threat of war or attack.
News by theme
Night attack on Kyiv: fires in the city, medics called to several districts

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on October 25, fires broke out on the left bank. Damage to non-residential buildings, cars, and windows in a residential building was recorded.

War in Ukraine • 01:34 AM • 640 views
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is known

Kyiv was subjected to an enemy ballistic missile attack from the northeast on the night of October 25. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the city authorities warned of high-speed targets and explosions in the capital.

War in Ukraine • 01:06 AM • 1842 views
US Secretary of State Rubio replaced Witkoff in negotiations with Russia, leading to increased sanctions - Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now in charge of negotiations with Russia, replacing Stephen Witkoff. This explains President Trump's decision to impose tough sanctions against Russia.

Politics • 12:04 AM • 2454 views
Kharkiv and its suburbs under UAV attack: at least 7 explosions recorded

On the night of October 25, Kharkiv and its suburbs were subjected to an enemy UAV attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat in the Bohodukhiv district and a course towards Merefa, with at least 7 explosions recorded.

War in Ukraine • 09:55 PM • 1488 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media

For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, industries related to the military-industrial complex in Russia have entered a period of stagnation or production decline. This happened after almost three years of double-digit growth.

Economy • 08:21 PM • 11028 views
Ukrainian drone disabled one of Russia's largest oil refineries – Reuters

On October 23, a Ukrainian drone struck the Ryazan oil refinery, Russia's fourth-largest, halting operations at a key processing unit. This led to the shutdown of the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit, which provided about a quarter of the plant's capacity.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 07:55 PM • 2226 views
General Staff on the front situation: 121 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 3.5 thousand drones

Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the occupiers have used 3502 kamikaze drones and carried out 3523 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces neutralized 97 occupiers and destroyed equipment.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 07:14 PM • 1636 views
The Cabinet of Ministers is launching a pilot project for long-term medical care for Ukraine's defenders

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching a long-term medical care project for defenders, which will last until December 31, 2026. The project provides for medical care in hospitals, communities, or at home with the participation of multidisciplinary teams.

Society • October 24, 06:07 PM • 2712 views
Foreigners who fought in Ukraine will be able to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract: the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft law

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that will allow foreigners who fought for Ukraine to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract expires. It also provides for the inclusion of the period of military service in the period of residence and the receipt of an immigration quota for those who fought for at least 4 months or were in captivity.

Society • October 24, 06:01 PM • 2626 views
Gang jailed in London for arson attack on aid warehouse for Ukraine on 'Wagner's' orders – Sky News

In the UK, young men accused of setting fire to a StarLink warehouse for Ukraine have been convicted. The attack was carried out on the orders of the Russian private military organization 'Wagner'.

News of the World • October 24, 05:04 PM • 2910 views
Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas - NATO Secretary General

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas, and Russia must stop at what it has achieved. He emphasized that hundreds of thousands of Russians are dying because of his aggression, and support for Ukraine is working.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 04:59 PM • 2462 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the provision of 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense before the winter period. Britain is increasing military support and pressure on the Kremlin.

Politics • October 24, 04:33 PM • 29112 views
China responded to Zelenskyy's criticism of its support for Russia in the war with Ukraine

China reacted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about Beijing's support for Russia's ability to continue the invasion. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the country advocates for a ceasefire and peace talks, upholding the principles of peace and dialogue.

Politics • October 24, 02:52 PM • 10279 views
Orthodox priest hired for Ukrainian refugees in Finland dismissed due to ties with Russia

Orthodox priest Oleksandr Zanemonets was dismissed from the Helsinki parish in Finland. The reasons were his poor knowledge of the Ukrainian language and closer ties with Russia than declared, which raised concerns among the special services.

Society • October 24, 02:43 PM • 2564 views
Exclusive
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert

Russian troops attacked Odesa region for the first time with modernized KABs with jet engines. Military expert Vladyslav Selezniov stated that Kyiv is not currently under threat, but the situation could change.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 02:29 PM • 28020 views
Ukrainian businesses can receive up to UAH 10 million in compensation for war risks: how to apply

Ukraine is launching a mechanism for compensating war risks for businesses. Enterprises from high-risk territories will be able to receive up to UAH 10 million for damaged property, and throughout Ukraine, the state will compensate a part of insurance premiums.

Economy • October 24, 02:09 PM • 2550 views
Assets of ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Zakharchenko worth over UAH 400 million confiscated in favor of the state

The High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the Ministry of Justice's lawsuit, seizing assets of former Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko worth over UAH 400 million in favor of the state. Six real estate objects, corporate rights, and funds in bank accounts were confiscated.

Politics • October 24, 01:53 PM • 2546 views
Occupiers directed a drone at the Lviv-Kramatorsk train: three carriages damaged

On October 24, the occupiers attempted to attack train No. 104/103 Lviv-Kramatorsk near Kramatorsk station. The blast wave damaged windows in three carriages.

Society • October 24, 01:52 PM • 9728 views
A scheme for illegal cryptocurrency laundering was created: two men in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicionVideo

Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.

Society • October 24, 12:49 PM • 2098 views
Putin's envoy arrived in the US after new sanctions were imposed against Russia. Tomorrow he will meet with Witkoff - Media

Russian President's envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrived in the US for talks with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff. The meeting will take place after the US imposed new sanctions against Russia.

Politics • October 24, 12:29 PM • 2906 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto

North Korean troops fighting on the side of the Russians may have lost more than 6,000 men in offensive combat operations in the Kursk region. This is more than half of the approximately 11,000 North Korean servicemen deployed in the region.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 12:17 PM • 25687 views
The State Aviation Service of Ukraine takes control of the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8 type helicopters

The State Aviation Service of Ukraine is creating a working group to resolve the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8MT (MTV) helicopters. This decision was made after the transfer of support to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which has ties to the Russian military-industrial complex.

Economy • October 24, 11:11 AM • 2858 views
Medvedchuk's "political expert" Kyrylo Molchanov to face trial: he faces life imprisonment

The SBU has completed its investigation and sent an indictment to court against Kyrylo Molchanov, a "political expert" from Viktor Medvedchuk's media pool. He faces life imprisonment for treason, collaboration with the aggressor, and justifying Russia's armed aggression.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 10:59 AM • 3182 views
In the US, suspect in Zarutska's murder faces death penalty

A US federal grand jury has indicted DeCarlos Brown Jr. for the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. He faces the death penalty.

Crimes and emergencies • October 24, 09:18 AM • 3272 views
Massive Russian strike on Kherson kills two, number of injured rises

On the morning of October 24, Russian forces massively shelled Kherson with MLRS, resulting in the deaths of two women and the injury of 11 civilians, including a 16-year-old teenager. Houses, transport, and infrastructure were damaged, and an investigation into war crimes has been launched.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 06:34 AM • 2770 views
72 out of 128 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were shot down or suppressed. 47 attack UAVs hit 10 locations.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 06:21 AM • 2990 views
German Economy Minister arrives in Kyiv: focus on energy aid and defense cooperation

German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche arrived in Kyiv to discuss the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the expansion of German-Ukrainian defense cooperation. She promised to explore how Germany can provide more concrete support in this area.

Economy • October 24, 06:11 AM • 4888 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that US President Donald Trump is putting equal pressure on Putin and Zelenskyy. Recent sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" were the result of Trump's meeting with the NATO Secretary General.

Politics • October 24, 05:49 AM • 27562 views
120 battles on the front, Russian command post hit: map from the General StaffPhoto

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 120 combat engagements over the past day, a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy's command and observation post and control point were hit.

War in Ukraine • October 24, 05:20 AM • 3174 views
The National Bank sharply raised the official exchange rate of the dollar and euro: official exchange rates for October 24

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar at 41. 89 hryvnias, and the euro at 48.55 hryvnias. In the cash market, the dollar remained unchanged, while in banks, the rates fluctuate.

Economy • October 24, 05:02 AM • 3150 views