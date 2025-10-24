Martial law

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on October 25, fires broke out on the left bank. Damage to non-residential buildings, cars, and windows in a residential building was recorded.
Kyiv was subjected to an enemy ballistic missile attack from the northeast on the night of October 25. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the city authorities warned of high-speed targets and explosions in the capital.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now in charge of negotiations with Russia, replacing Stephen Witkoff. This explains President Trump's decision to impose tough sanctions against Russia.
On the night of October 25, Kharkiv and its suburbs were subjected to an enemy UAV attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat in the Bohodukhiv district and a course towards Merefa, with at least 7 explosions recorded.
For the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, industries related to the military-industrial complex in Russia have entered a period of stagnation or production decline. This happened after almost three years of double-digit growth.
On October 23, a Ukrainian drone struck the Ryazan oil refinery, Russia's fourth-largest, halting operations at a key processing unit. This led to the shutdown of the CDU-4 crude oil primary distillation unit, which provided about a quarter of the plant's capacity.
Since the beginning of the day, 121 combat engagements have taken place at the front, the occupiers have used 3502 kamikaze drones and carried out 3523 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces neutralized 97 occupiers and destroyed equipment.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is launching a long-term medical care project for defenders, which will last until December 31, 2026. The project provides for medical care in hospitals, communities, or at home with the participation of multidisciplinary teams.
The Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft law that will allow foreigners who fought for Ukraine to legally stay in the country for up to 6 months after their contract expires. It also provides for the inclusion of the period of military service in the period of residence and the receipt of an immigration quota for those who fought for at least 4 months or were in captivity.
In the UK, young men accused of setting fire to a StarLink warehouse for Ukraine have been convicted. The attack was carried out on the orders of the Russian private military organization 'Wagner'.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Putin is running out of money, troops, and ideas, and Russia must stop at what it has achieved. He emphasized that hundreds of thousands of Russians are dying because of his aggression, and support for Ukraine is working.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the provision of 5,000 new multi-purpose missiles to Ukraine to strengthen air defense before the winter period. Britain is increasing military support and pressure on the Kremlin.
China reacted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about Beijing's support for Russia's ability to continue the invasion. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the country advocates for a ceasefire and peace talks, upholding the principles of peace and dialogue.
Orthodox priest Oleksandr Zanemonets was dismissed from the Helsinki parish in Finland. The reasons were his poor knowledge of the Ukrainian language and closer ties with Russia than declared, which raised concerns among the special services.
Russian troops attacked Odesa region for the first time with modernized KABs with jet engines. Military expert Vladyslav Selezniov stated that Kyiv is not currently under threat, but the situation could change.
Ukraine is launching a mechanism for compensating war risks for businesses. Enterprises from high-risk territories will be able to receive up to UAH 10 million for damaged property, and throughout Ukraine, the state will compensate a part of insurance premiums.
The High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the Ministry of Justice's lawsuit, seizing assets of former Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko worth over UAH 400 million in favor of the state. Six real estate objects, corporate rights, and funds in bank accounts were confiscated.
On October 24, the occupiers attempted to attack train No. 104/103 Lviv-Kramatorsk near Kramatorsk station. The blast wave damaged windows in three carriages.
Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.
Russian President's envoy Kirill Dmitriev arrived in the US for talks with White House special envoy Steve Witkoff. The meeting will take place after the US imposed new sanctions against Russia.
North Korean troops fighting on the side of the Russians may have lost more than 6,000 men in offensive combat operations in the Kursk region. This is more than half of the approximately 11,000 North Korean servicemen deployed in the region.
The State Aviation Service of Ukraine is creating a working group to resolve the situation with the repair documentation of Mi-8MT (MTV) helicopters. This decision was made after the transfer of support to the foreign company AAL Group Ltd, which has ties to the Russian military-industrial complex.
The SBU has completed its investigation and sent an indictment to court against Kyrylo Molchanov, a "political expert" from Viktor Medvedchuk's media pool. He faces life imprisonment for treason, collaboration with the aggressor, and justifying Russia's armed aggression.
A US federal grand jury has indicted DeCarlos Brown Jr. for the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. He faces the death penalty.
On the morning of October 24, Russian forces massively shelled Kherson with MLRS, resulting in the deaths of two women and the injury of 11 civilians, including a 16-year-old teenager. Houses, transport, and infrastructure were damaged, and an investigation into war crimes has been launched.
Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine, 72 of which were shot down or suppressed. 47 attack UAVs hit 10 locations.
German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche arrived in Kyiv to discuss the restoration of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and the expansion of German-Ukrainian defense cooperation. She promised to explore how Germany can provide more concrete support in this area.
US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that US President Donald Trump is putting equal pressure on Putin and Zelenskyy. Recent sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" were the result of Trump's meeting with the NATO Secretary General.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 120 combat engagements over the past day, a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy's command and observation post and control point were hit.
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar at 41. 89 hryvnias, and the euro at 48.55 hryvnias. In the cash market, the dollar remained unchanged, while in banks, the rates fluctuate.