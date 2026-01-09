Ministry of Defense warned of a night "glitch" in Reserve+ and the "Oberih" register

The Ministry of Defense announced planned night technical work in the "Oberih" register, due to which the Reserve+ application will be temporarily unavailable on January 10. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Thus, temporary technical work in the "Oberih" register of conscripts will last on the night of January 10 - from 00:00 to 05:00. - the post says.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, during the specified period, users of the Reserve+ application will not be able to use the services or update their Reserve ID. The restrictions are related to planned system maintenance.

The department advises to take care of access to the electronic military registration document in advance. In particular, they recommend downloading the PDF version of the document so that it is available offline. To do this, on the main screen of the application, click the "plus" button and select the "Download PDF" option.

The work will be completed at 05:00, after which the services will operate as usual. - added the Ministry of Defense.

