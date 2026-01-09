Ministry of Defense warned of a night "glitch" in Reserve+ and the "Oberih" register

$42.990.27
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 15398 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 16426 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 15412 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 16827 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 12362 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 12482 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 8654 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 12762 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
January 9, 11:31 AM • 13509 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
Popular news
Czech Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine amid Russian missile strikes: first statementsJanuary 9, 09:56 AM • 29151 views
Ukraine offered assistance after Russian strike damaged Qatari embassy - MFAPhotoVideoJanuary 9, 10:00 AM • 4786 views
Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's officeJanuary 9, 11:40 AM • 6524 views
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotation01:57 PM • 9020 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine03:08 PM • 8938 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 57344 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 85618 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 59544 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 81968 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 106152 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 57987 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 60527 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 82157 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 100568 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 141169 views
Ministry of Defense warned of a night "glitch" in Reserve+ and the "Oberih" register

Kyiv • UNN

 • 330 views

The Ministry of Defense announced scheduled technical work in the "Oberih" register on the night of January 10 from 00:00 to 05:00. During this period, the Reserve+ application will be unavailable, and users are advised to download the PDF version of the document in advance.

Ministry of Defense warned of a night "glitch" in Reserve+ and the "Oberih" register

The Ministry of Defense announced planned night technical work in the "Oberih" register, due to which the Reserve+ application will be temporarily unavailable on January 10. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Thus, temporary technical work in the "Oberih" register of conscripts will last on the night of January 10 - from 00:00 to 05:00.

- the post says.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, during the specified period, users of the Reserve+ application will not be able to use the services or update their Reserve ID. The restrictions are related to planned system maintenance.

The department advises to take care of access to the electronic military registration document in advance. In particular, they recommend downloading the PDF version of the document so that it is available offline. To do this, on the main screen of the application, click the "plus" button and select the "Download PDF" option.

The work will be completed at 05:00, after which the services will operate as usual.

- added the Ministry of Defense.

Reserve+ expands functionality: notifications about paper summonses by mail will be available06.01.26, 20:12 • 5000 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine