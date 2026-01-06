$42.420.13
Reserve+ expands functionality: notifications about paper summonses by mail will be available

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

The Reserve+ application now offers the option to receive notifications about the dispatch of a paper summons by mail from the TCC. This is an informational message, which does not constitute the delivery of a summons, and can be enabled or disabled as desired.

Reserve+ expands functionality: notifications about paper summonses by mail will be available

The Rezerv+ application will provide notifications that the TCC and SP have sent a paper summons by mail. The notification is not a summons - it is exclusively an informational message. Receiving or reading it is not considered serving a summons. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

The Rezerv+ application continues to develop as a convenient and predictable communication channel between the state and those liable for military service. One of the key areas is the notification service, which allows users to promptly learn about important decisions and changes in their status.

- the message says.

Currently, Rezerv+ already sends push notifications about a number of events related to military registration:

  • filing and removal from the wanted list;
    • violations of military registration rules and fines;
      • Rezerv ID update;
        • updating and receiving data;
          • receiving a deferment or reservation;
            • receiving an electronic referral to the Military Medical Commission.

              Now, the application has the ability to enable notifications that the TCC and SP have sent a paper summons by mail. This function will help those liable for military service stay informed about their status, avoid misunderstandings, and prepare to receive a registered letter via Ukrposhta.

              - added the Ministry of Defense.

              The ministry emphasized that the notification is not a summons - it is exclusively an informational message. Receiving or reading it is not considered serving a summons.

              The function is voluntary - the user can enable or disable it in the application menu at their discretion. The notification indicates the date and time when one should appear at the TCC and SP. The procedure for sending summonses has not changed: they are still printed on paper and delivered by Ukrposhta.

              Within the quarter, notifications about registration, deregistration, exclusion from registration, and cancellation of deferment will become available in Rezerv+.

              Recall

              The Ministry of Defense has started testing military registration through the "Rezerv+" application. Men who will turn 17 in 2026, or those aged 25 to 59, are invited to participate in the testing.

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              SocietyPolitics
              Mobilization
              Martial law
              War in Ukraine
              TCC and SP
              Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
              Ukrposhta