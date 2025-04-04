$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13805 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24331 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62329 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209883 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120442 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388717 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308488 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213360 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244032 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255003 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128572 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209867 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388696 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252782 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308475 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1570 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12424 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42864 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70934 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56688 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Ukrposhta

Exclusive

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Due to new rules in the pharmaceutical market, pharmacies may close, especially in villages and frontline areas. "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" cannot completely replace pharmacies.

Economy • April 4, 01:12 PM • 209889 views

Covered with steel from "Azovstal": "Ukrposhta" will release stamps dedicated to Mariupol

"Ukrposhta" announced the release of postage stamps "City of Heroes. Mariupol" with pieces of steel from "Azovstal". The stamps are dedicated to the defenders of the city and the victims of the bombing of the Drama Theatre, with a print run of 400 thousand copies.

Society • March 10, 05:49 PM • 33469 views

Three days left to register for Winter e-Support - "Diya"

Ukrainians can receive UAH 1000 from the state through the Winter eSupport program until February 28. The funds will be available until the end of 2025 for certain categories of goods and services.

Society • February 26, 01:59 PM • 24198 views

“Ukrposhta issues stamp with image of destroyed Volnovakha station

“Ukrposhta has presented a new stamp from the “Cities of Heroes” series dedicated to Volnovakha and its railway station. The stamp honors the memory of Olena Brusenko, the deceased station manager, who helped local residents until the end.

Society • February 19, 01:32 AM • 33306 views

A mobile branch of Ukrposhta will appear in Pokrovsk: how it will work

In Pokrovsk, where Ukrposhta offices were destroyed by shelling, a mobile branch is being launched on an armored car. The city's center, with 7,000 residents, is almost completely destroyed.

Society • January 29, 02:00 PM • 24381 views

Ukrposhta bank services will be available within six months - Smelyansky

Ukrposhta Bank will start operating within 4-6 months and will focus on basic financial services. The new network will include more than 4,400 fixed and 1,900 mobile branches across the country.

Society • January 28, 03:44 PM • 52579 views

The Government transfers PIN Bank to Ukrposhta to create a “postal bank”

The government transfers shares in PIN Bank confiscated from Russian oligarchs to Ukrposhta to create a postal bank. This will save up to UAH 5 billion and improve access to banking services across the country.

Economy • January 28, 11:33 AM • 27253 views

Ukrposhta mobile post office continues to operate in Pokrovsk despite shelling

A Russian drone attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in frontline Pokrovsk, but the drivers were not injured. The post office continues to operate in the format of a mobile branch for 7,000 local residents.

Society • January 28, 11:16 AM • 27402 views

The government has allocated an additional 5 billion UAH for payments of the "winter thousand"

The government has allocated 5 billion UAH from the reserve fund for the "Winter eSupport" program. The payment mechanism for people over 60 and persons with disabilities through Ukrposhta has also been improved.

Economy • January 13, 09:42 AM • 28991 views

“Ukrposhta" to close the last branch in frontline Pokrovsk

The Ukrposhta branch in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, will close by January 15, and the town will be without electricity and gas. There are still 7,200 residents in the town, with several shops and health centers operating.

Society • January 8, 11:47 PM • 22874 views

In Pokrovsk, shelling has intensified, there is no electricity and gas - MVA

In Pokrovsk, shelling has intensified, the city has been left without electricity, gas and water. Of the 7,200 residents remaining, evacuation to the Ivano-Frankivsk region is ongoing.

Society • January 8, 11:53 AM • 47123 views

Ukrposhta's first post offices may be launched in the first quarter of 2025

“Ukrposhta plans to install the first post offices in Kyiv and Odesa in the first quarter of 2025. The company is also preparing a new mobile app, next-day delivery, and an international sorting center.

Economy • January 7, 10:58 AM • 26417 views

“Ukrposhta plans to issue new stamps in 2025 despite falling demand for them - Smelyansky

“Ukrposhta plans to issue new stamps dedicated to Mariupol and the Armed Forces, despite declining demand. The last successful one was a stamp in honor of Usyk's victory over Fury, issued in December.

Society • January 7, 10:00 AM • 29682 views

More than UAH 900 million was spent in the framework of “Winter eSupport” in Ukrposhta offices - Smelyansky

More than 1. 2 million Ukrainians received Winter eSupport through Ukrposhta worth more than UAH 900 million. About UAH 800 million was spent on utilities, the rest on goods made by Ukrainian producers and periodicals.

Society • January 7, 09:52 AM • 23636 views

New postage stamp tariffs to be introduced in Ukraine next year: what are the prices

Starting from January 1, 2025, Ukrposhta will change the price of postage stamps, stamped envelopes with letter values and “Vlasna Marka” products. The changes are related to the increase in the cost of mailing services.

Society • December 25, 11:59 AM • 20201 views

Ukrposhta has issued a new Christmas stamp: what it looks like

Ukrposhta has presented the final stamp issue of the year, the five-stamp New Joy Has Come. The issue was created based on a carving by artist Natalia Aksenenko and is dedicated to Ukrainian Christmas traditions.

Society • December 25, 11:45 AM • 17030 views

Ukrposhta switches to new parcel tariffs: what will change in 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, Ukrposhta will switch to pricing parcels solely by volume, abandoning weight. The new system will include 8 tariff rates, keeping the lowest tariff unchanged.

Society • December 23, 06:58 AM • 14852 views

Ukrposhta issues stamp in honor of Usyk's historic victory over Fury

Ukrposhta presented a new stamp “Usyk - The world loves the strong” after the boxer's victory over Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian champion retained all his titles in the heavyweight division and surpassed the Briton in the number of accurate punches.

Society • December 22, 07:59 AM • 22769 views

More than 9 million Ukrainians have already applied for the Winter Thousand

More than 9 million people, including 2 million children, have applied for Winter eHelp. Most of the funds are spent on utilities, internet and charity for the Armed Forces.

Society • December 15, 12:56 PM • 27084 views

In Mykolaiv region, an enemy drone attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle

The Russian military attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle with an FPV drone in the Kutsurubska community. The driver was injured and is in serious condition in hospital.

War • December 14, 04:32 PM • 33829 views

“Affordable Medicines” program will be available in every pharmacy in Ukraine - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to expand the Affordable Medicines program to all pharmacies in Ukraine. Ukrainians will be able to get almost 600 medical devices and medicines for free or with a small surcharge.

Politics • December 13, 12:08 PM • 15682 views

How to order medicines with delivery if there are no pharmacies nearby: explanation from the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has launched the Ukrposhta. Pharmacy” service for free delivery of medicines to remote areas. 10 thousand over-the-counter medicines and medicines under the “Affordable Medicines” program are available.

Health • December 13, 09:35 AM • 13416 views

Ukrposhta issues a charity stamp with Oleksandr Usyk: what's special about it

On December 16, a new postage stamp “Usyk. The world loves the strong”. All proceeds from the sale will go to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the Usyk Foundation.

Announcements • December 12, 08:18 PM • 31717 views

In 2025, Ukraine will expand the program "affordable medicines": what will change

The Ministry of Health will expand the Affordable Medicines Program in 2025, adding more than 30 new drugs and increasing the budget to UAH 6. 6 billion. for the first time, the program will include medicines for children and new forms of medicines.

Society • December 9, 09:05 AM • 14914 views

The Ministry of social policy is working out approaches so that women can choose when they will go on parental leave

The ministry is developing a new approach that will allow women to choose their own period of parental leave. It is also planned to expand the "municipal nanny" program and introduce systematic support for families.

Society • December 6, 12:15 PM • 17152 views

Exchange rate on December 6: The National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41. 5975/USD., which is 7 kopecks stronger. The euro exchange rate is set at UAH 43.81/euro.

Economy • December 6, 07:11 AM • 17718 views

More than 2 million Ukrainians will automatically receive UAH 1,000 through winter support

Ukrposhta will automatically pay UAH 1,000 to recipients of pensions and subsidies under the Winter support program. More than 5 million applications have already been submitted through Diya, and the Affordable Medicines Program will expand from 2025.

Society • December 5, 03:04 PM • 7700 views

“Winter eSupport": almost 5 million Ukrainians have already applied

Almost 5 million Ukrainians have applied for the winter payment of ePayments. Thanks to Ukrposhta, an additional 2 million pensioners and social welfare recipients will be able to receive UAH 1,000.

Society • December 4, 06:33 PM • 26899 views

Head of Ukrposhta Smelyansky will coordinate Customs Reform: what powers will he have

The Cabinet of ministers appointed Igor Smelyansky as the Government Commissioner for Customs Reform. He will coordinate Customs Reform and lead an interdepartmental working group with a wide range of tasks.

Economy • December 3, 05:10 PM • 25261 views

Shmygal announced a large-scale expansion of the Affordable Medicines Program

The Cabinet of ministers is preparing the largest expansion of the Affordable Medicines Program, which already covers more than 500 drugs. For remote and frontline territories, a "mobile pharmacy" and delivery via Ukrposhta were launched.

Politics • December 3, 04:50 PM • 18554 views