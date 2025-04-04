Due to new rules in the pharmaceutical market, pharmacies may close, especially in villages and frontline areas. "Ukrposhta" and "Nova Poshta" cannot completely replace pharmacies.
"Ukrposhta" announced the release of postage stamps "City of Heroes. Mariupol" with pieces of steel from "Azovstal". The stamps are dedicated to the defenders of the city and the victims of the bombing of the Drama Theatre, with a print run of 400 thousand copies.
Ukrainians can receive UAH 1000 from the state through the Winter eSupport program until February 28. The funds will be available until the end of 2025 for certain categories of goods and services.
“Ukrposhta has presented a new stamp from the “Cities of Heroes” series dedicated to Volnovakha and its railway station. The stamp honors the memory of Olena Brusenko, the deceased station manager, who helped local residents until the end.
In Pokrovsk, where Ukrposhta offices were destroyed by shelling, a mobile branch is being launched on an armored car. The city's center, with 7,000 residents, is almost completely destroyed.
Ukrposhta Bank will start operating within 4-6 months and will focus on basic financial services. The new network will include more than 4,400 fixed and 1,900 mobile branches across the country.
The government transfers shares in PIN Bank confiscated from Russian oligarchs to Ukrposhta to create a postal bank. This will save up to UAH 5 billion and improve access to banking services across the country.
A Russian drone attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in frontline Pokrovsk, but the drivers were not injured. The post office continues to operate in the format of a mobile branch for 7,000 local residents.
The government has allocated 5 billion UAH from the reserve fund for the "Winter eSupport" program. The payment mechanism for people over 60 and persons with disabilities through Ukrposhta has also been improved.
The Ukrposhta branch in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, will close by January 15, and the town will be without electricity and gas. There are still 7,200 residents in the town, with several shops and health centers operating.
In Pokrovsk, shelling has intensified, the city has been left without electricity, gas and water. Of the 7,200 residents remaining, evacuation to the Ivano-Frankivsk region is ongoing.
“Ukrposhta plans to install the first post offices in Kyiv and Odesa in the first quarter of 2025. The company is also preparing a new mobile app, next-day delivery, and an international sorting center.
“Ukrposhta plans to issue new stamps dedicated to Mariupol and the Armed Forces, despite declining demand. The last successful one was a stamp in honor of Usyk's victory over Fury, issued in December.
More than 1. 2 million Ukrainians received Winter eSupport through Ukrposhta worth more than UAH 900 million. About UAH 800 million was spent on utilities, the rest on goods made by Ukrainian producers and periodicals.
Starting from January 1, 2025, Ukrposhta will change the price of postage stamps, stamped envelopes with letter values and “Vlasna Marka” products. The changes are related to the increase in the cost of mailing services.
Ukrposhta has presented the final stamp issue of the year, the five-stamp New Joy Has Come. The issue was created based on a carving by artist Natalia Aksenenko and is dedicated to Ukrainian Christmas traditions.
Starting January 1, 2025, Ukrposhta will switch to pricing parcels solely by volume, abandoning weight. The new system will include 8 tariff rates, keeping the lowest tariff unchanged.
Ukrposhta presented a new stamp “Usyk - The world loves the strong” after the boxer's victory over Tyson Fury. The Ukrainian champion retained all his titles in the heavyweight division and surpassed the Briton in the number of accurate punches.
More than 9 million people, including 2 million children, have applied for Winter eHelp. Most of the funds are spent on utilities, internet and charity for the Armed Forces.
The Russian military attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle with an FPV drone in the Kutsurubska community. The driver was injured and is in serious condition in hospital.
The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution to expand the Affordable Medicines program to all pharmacies in Ukraine. Ukrainians will be able to get almost 600 medical devices and medicines for free or with a small surcharge.
The Ministry of Health has launched the Ukrposhta. Pharmacy” service for free delivery of medicines to remote areas. 10 thousand over-the-counter medicines and medicines under the “Affordable Medicines” program are available.
On December 16, a new postage stamp “Usyk. The world loves the strong”. All proceeds from the sale will go to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the Usyk Foundation.
The Ministry of Health will expand the Affordable Medicines Program in 2025, adding more than 30 new drugs and increasing the budget to UAH 6. 6 billion. for the first time, the program will include medicines for children and new forms of medicines.
The ministry is developing a new approach that will allow women to choose their own period of parental leave. It is also planned to expand the "municipal nanny" program and introduce systematic support for families.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official Hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41. 5975/USD., which is 7 kopecks stronger. The euro exchange rate is set at UAH 43.81/euro.
Ukrposhta will automatically pay UAH 1,000 to recipients of pensions and subsidies under the Winter support program. More than 5 million applications have already been submitted through Diya, and the Affordable Medicines Program will expand from 2025.
Almost 5 million Ukrainians have applied for the winter payment of ePayments. Thanks to Ukrposhta, an additional 2 million pensioners and social welfare recipients will be able to receive UAH 1,000.
The Cabinet of ministers appointed Igor Smelyansky as the Government Commissioner for Customs Reform. He will coordinate Customs Reform and lead an interdepartmental working group with a wide range of tasks.
The Cabinet of ministers is preparing the largest expansion of the Affordable Medicines Program, which already covers more than 500 drugs. For remote and frontline territories, a "mobile pharmacy" and delivery via Ukrposhta were launched.