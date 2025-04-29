We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

The seizure of land from scientific enterprises creates real risks for agricultural business in Ukraine, as agricultural producers are already losing access to high-quality domestic seed material. This was stated in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Volodymyr Pechko, Head of the Ukrsadvinprom Association. In addition, domestic varieties of fruit trees and berry crops, which today grow in yards and gardens throughout Ukraine, are at risk.

Details

Having my own farm, I always bought grain for sowing from one of the scientific enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine in Kharkiv region. This enterprise had about a thousand hectares of land and was engaged in seed production, namely, growing seed grain. Today it is impossible to buy seed materials from it, because it has stopped working, because it has lost land resources. Its land was seized and transferred to the State Property Fund of Ukraine for further lease - said Pechko.

The expert stressed that due to the liquidation of the work of domestic enterprises that specialized in seed production, Ukrainian farmers are forced to switch to the use of foreign seed material. He noted that new varieties may be less adapted to the conditions of Ukrainian regions, which creates significant risks for the stability of agricultural production and the financial stability of enterprises. Pechko stressed that this situation could have long-term negative consequences for Ukraine's food security.

When you have been working with a trusted partner for many years, that is one thing. And when you are forced to look for and change counterparties, who to buy from, that is already a risk. Imagine: you lay, for example, a thousand hectares and take seeds from an unreliable partner. What if the seeds turn out to be of poor quality? This can lead to bankruptcy of the enterprise - explained Pechko.

NAAS enterprises provide jobs for thousands of people in the regions: will they work in case of alienation of agricultural land

The head of Ukrsadvinprom Association stressed that it is not only about grain crops. Among other specific examples that need protection and preservation is the scientific collection of varieties stored at the Institute of Horticulture of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, including the cherry collection transported from Melitopol, bred at the local station there, which is currently under occupation. He noted that these collections are also of historical value, as many European varieties were brought to Ukraine 150 years ago and today the work of breeders to preserve the acquired heritage and new developments should not be interrupted.

For example, we have bred varieties "Dmiana" and "Scythian Gold". I can't tell you how unique these apples are: they have a long shelf life and a honey aroma, such a fruity, sweet aroma. Both in taste and aroma, it is not like any other apple at all. The work of our breeders. And it, for example, can be exported and sold, and earn millions of dollars for Ukraine. And you can just take it today, uproot it, lose it and put an end to these achievements - he noted.

Pechko stressed that Ukrainian children grow up not on foreign varieties, but on domestic ones, such as "Simirenko" and "Aidared", which today grow in yards and gardens throughout Ukraine. According to him, it is almost impossible to fully assess the importance of these varieties for food stability.

He also added that the National Scientific Center "V.E. Tairov Institute of Viticulture and Winemaking" of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine has similar problems with the preservation and reproduction of genetic material of grape varieties and clones. The existing achievements for genetic and breeding research in the scientific center are represented by an ampelographic collection (a collection of grape species and varieties), highly adaptive varieties of its own selection, some of which are valuable genetic material for use in subsequent breeding programs not only in Ukraine, but also in other world wine-growing countries, a bank of clones of grape varieties, samples of which were once obtained in all wine-growing regions of Ukraine and present the genetic diversity of 52 grape varieties.

The importance of this material lies in the combination of high quality and at the same time resistance, as world science believes that in the long term, the adaptation of viticulture to climate change can only be achieved by irrigation or the use of varieties-analogues of classical technical grape varieties, capable of maintaining regional typicality of wine products in these conditions - explained Pechko.

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

According to the expert, the issue of land management of scientific institutions should be brought to the highest state level with the obligatory involvement of all interested parties, taking into account the opinion of scientists and based on a comprehensive assessment. Volodymyr Pechko warned that in the conditions of war, any hasty and unsystematic actions can lead to serious strategic losses, so special attention should be paid to the preservation of scientific potential, which ensures the country's food security. He called on state leaders to make decisions based on long-term state interests, and not on potential short-term economic benefits that are not guaranteed to be realized.

We will remind

The State Property Fund is trying to seize 135 thousand hectares of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, which could lead to catastrophic consequences for agricultural science. Scientists, in turn, warn that such actions will make it impossible to fully finance research, develop agricultural science in Ukraine and pay millions of hryvnias in taxes, which will eventually negatively affect the filling of the state budget.

As a result of hearing the positions of the parties, the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Agrarian and Land Policy demands that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine not withdraw state land plots belonging to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences in favor of the State Property Fund. Deputies are also convinced that the de-landowning of the Academy will have several serious negative consequences for the further development of the state, in particular, the reduction of jobs, which will lead to social tension in the conditions of war and undermine the food and economic security of Ukraine.