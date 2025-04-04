On April 3, 2025, an armored vehicle exploded on the outskirts of temporarily occupied Melitopol. Inside were the enemy crew and the landing party of the "Akhmat Vostok" unit, at least five were eliminated.
Teachers from occupied Mariupol were sent to St. Petersburg for training, where they are taught to identify pro-Ukrainian families through children and report them. Russia uses education for control and Russification.
Collaborators are massively driving younger students to the exhibition. This is how the Kremlin forms a distorted view of history from childhood.
In occupied Melitopol, high school students are required to undergo military training to obtain a certificate. The training is conducted by the "Warrior" center together with the "United Russia" party.
In the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the russian federation, the number of killed and missing soldiers during unofficial trips is increasing. The command has tightened control over the movement of personnel due to incidents.
The FSB conducts checks on the correspondence of relatives of the AFU military in the occupied territories. If contacts are found, people are offered either to cooperate with the occupiers or to be deported to Russia within hours.
In the occupied territories, Russians are calling bank debtors with a proposal to write off their debts in exchange for a contract with the Russian army. The number of people willing to sign a contract remains critically low.
In the occupied territories of Ukraine, schools are closing their canteens en masse due to lack of staff. The occupation authorities are hiring untrained vocational school students to work in the canteens under the guise of internships.
During the 1000 days of the war, UAH 31. 3 billion was allocated for the construction of shelters in Ukraine, of which Kiev and the region received UAH 11.4 billion. The largest tender of UAH 297.8 million was received by uvk No. 183 Fortuna.
A guerrilla of the ATES movement destroyed the electrical equipment of a relay cabinet in the village of Oleksiyivka in Kherson region. The sabotage is aimed at disrupting the logistics of enemy troops on the Novooleksiyivka-Melitopol railway line.
The rector of the church of the Kharkiv diocese of the UOC (MP) collected information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for enemy missile strikes. The cleric transmitted the data to the occupiers via a messenger with marks on Google maps.
UN experts call on Russia to confirm reports of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who disappeared in August 2023. They demand the return of her body and an independent investigation.
The Center for National Resistance reported that children were involved in harvesting and manufacturing drones in the occupied territories.
The Russian army is concentrating its efforts in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsky sector, creating conditions for an offensive. According to British intelligence, the Russians will try to capture Selydove in the coming weeks and are advancing toward the center of Toretsk.
Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina was held in the Taganrog detention center, where torture is used. Human rights activists reported that she was held in solitary confinement from at least May to September 2024.
“Ukrposhta has delivered more than 20,000 calls for service to persons liable for military service. CEO Ihor Smelyansky said that the calls are still being delivered today, each of them is numbered and protected.
In the occupied territories of Ukraine, lessons of “patriotism” are being introduced, where children are taught to kill. Moscow priests and militants call on young people to join the Russian army.
A car carrying traitor judge Vitaliy Lomeiko exploded in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. The GUR reports that Lomeiko collaborated with the occupiers and was involved in the repression of Ukrainians.
In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, a VAZ 2110 car carrying three Russian soldiers exploded. The operation to destroy the invaders was carried out by Ukrainian underground fighters under the coordination of the GUR.
Russians arrested Yevhen Ilchenko for running a Telegram channel about occupied Melitopol. He was tortured and forced to slave labor, including digging trenches for the Russian military.
The occupation authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine are conducting raids to identify “ownerless” housing. The owners are asked to provide documents by August 16, otherwise the property will be confiscated and may be transferred to Russian migrants.
Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria unit, said there are no signs of an offensive group of Russians forming in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are ready to fight back in case of an offensive.
Russian invaders in occupied Melitopol are increasing property pressure on residents, organizing raids and filtration to identify "ownerless property," seize it and dispose of it at their discretion for military or guest workers to move in or sell.
25 traitors from the occupied Zaporizhia region voluntarily joined the ranks of the Russian police and received Russian passports, they face up to 15 years in prison for cooperation.
The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court granted the claim of the Ministry of justice to recover assets worth more than UAH 120 million from collaborator Yevhen Balytsky, including planes, apartments, cars and companies in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhia region.
Russian troops have concentrated their main efforts on Kupyansk and Pokrovsky directions, while, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 22 military clashes occurred in Kupyansk and 12 military clashes continue in Pokrovsky direction, while six more attacks were repelled.
The situation in the areas of military operations remains difficult, but is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, with intense fighting concentrated in the Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy made 23 unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense line.
More than 54,000 applications for compensation for damaged housing were satisfied, and more than 6,000 certificates for compensation for destroyed housing were issued under the Ukraine Recovery Program in its first year.
The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA said that the temporarily occupied territories have been celebrating "Victory Day" for a week, with the elderly and children being most exposed to Kremlin propaganda, which includes school events, propaganda boards and Colorado ribbons.
Russia plans to hold a draft in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region for the first time since its illegal annexation in September 2022, but the effect is likely to be limited because a large part of the population has left the region.