$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15848 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28966 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64910 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213991 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122709 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391971 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310839 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244233 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255111 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131999 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391971 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254394 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310839 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3156 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14291 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45523 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72124 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57212 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Melitopol

News by theme

"Kadyrovites" in an armored vehicle took off in the air in Melitopol: footage from the DIU

On April 3, 2025, an armored vehicle exploded on the outskirts of temporarily occupied Melitopol. Inside were the enemy crew and the landing party of the "Akhmat Vostok" unit, at least five were eliminated.

War • April 4, 08:40 AM • 10207 views

Teachers-collaborators from Mariupol are taught to report pro-Ukrainian families

Teachers from occupied Mariupol were sent to St. Petersburg for training, where they are taught to identify pro-Ukrainian families through children and report them. Russia uses education for control and Russification.

War • March 31, 02:15 AM • 13005 views

"“Thank you, grandpa, for the victory”: in Melitopol, the occupiers are holding another action to impose the “Russian world” on Ukrainian children - CNS"

Collaborators are massively driving younger students to the exhibition. This is how the Kremlin forms a distorted view of history from childhood.

Society • March 26, 05:06 AM • 13672 views

In Melitopol, the occupiers introduced mandatory military training for schoolchildren - CNS

In occupied Melitopol, high school students are required to undergo military training to obtain a certificate. The training is conducted by the "Warrior" center together with the "United Russia" party.

War • March 24, 01:42 AM • 133297 views

The number of deaths among the occupiers due to “vacations” is growing - “ATESH”

In the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the russian federation, the number of killed and missing soldiers during unofficial trips is increasing. The command has tightened control over the movement of personnel due to incidents.

War • February 3, 09:21 PM • 27251 views

Either cooperate, or else - only a few hours to gather: relatives of Ukrainian defenders are being deported to the TOT

The FSB conducts checks on the correspondence of relatives of the AFU military in the occupied territories. If contacts are found, people are offered either to cooperate with the occupiers or to be deported to Russia within hours.

Society • December 24, 09:12 AM • 20604 views

Occupants are trying to recruit bank debtors into their army - CNS

In the occupied territories, Russians are calling bank debtors with a proposal to write off their debts in exchange for a contract with the Russian army. The number of people willing to sign a contract remains critically low.

Society • December 16, 02:36 AM • 102328 views

Schools in the TOT of Ukraine do not have canteens due to lack of cooks

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, schools are closing their canteens en masse due to lack of staff. The occupation authorities are hiring untrained vocational school students to work in the canteens under the guise of internships.

Society • December 10, 01:00 AM • 21123 views

More than UAH 31.3 billion allocated for shelter during the war - YC

During the 1000 days of the war, UAH 31. 3 billion was allocated for the construction of shelters in Ukraine, of which Kiev and the region received UAH 11.4 billion. The largest tender of UAH 297.8 million was received by uvk No. 183 Fortuna.

Society • December 2, 12:10 PM • 17433 views

ATES agent commits sabotage on the railway between Kherson region and temporarily occupied Crimea

A guerrilla of the ATES movement destroyed the electrical equipment of a relay cabinet in the village of Oleksiyivka in Kherson region. The sabotage is aimed at disrupting the logistics of enemy troops on the Novooleksiyivka-Melitopol railway line.

War • November 26, 03:51 AM • 20450 views

SBU detains UOC (MP) cleric who passed data on Ukrainian Armed Forces to Russia in Kharkiv

The rector of the church of the Kharkiv diocese of the UOC (MP) collected information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for enemy missile strikes. The cleric transmitted the data to the occupiers via a messenger with marks on Google maps.

War • November 25, 10:25 AM • 15860 views

UN demands that Russia confirm the death of journalist Roshchyna in Russian captivity

UN experts call on Russia to confirm reports of the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who disappeared in August 2023. They demand the return of her body and an independent investigation.

Society • October 24, 06:16 AM • 23483 views

Occupants use child labor - Resistance

The Center for National Resistance reported that children were involved in harvesting and manufacturing drones in the occupied territories.

War • October 16, 12:55 PM • 11467 views

British intelligence: Russian army continues to create conditions for an offensive on Pokrovsk, will try to capture Selydove in the coming weeks

The Russian army is concentrating its efforts in the Avdiivka-Pokrovsky sector, creating conditions for an offensive. According to British intelligence, the Russians will try to capture Selydove in the coming weeks and are advancing toward the center of Toretsk.

War • October 11, 02:29 PM • 15472 views

The deceased journalist Roshchina was held in one of the most brutal detention centers in Russia - human rights activists

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina was held in the Taganrog detention center, where torture is used. Human rights activists reported that she was held in solitary confinement from at least May to September 2024.

Society • October 11, 11:34 AM • 14924 views

Smelyansky says that Ukrposhta has delivered more than 20 thousand summonses

“Ukrposhta has delivered more than 20,000 calls for service to persons liable for military service. CEO Ihor Smelyansky said that the calls are still being delivered today, each of them is numbered and protected.

Society • October 9, 04:25 PM • 17975 views

Russians are teaching children in the TOT lessons that teach them to kill - Resistance

In the occupied territories of Ukraine, lessons of “patriotism” are being introduced, where children are taught to kill. Moscow priests and militants call on young people to join the Russian army.

Society • October 5, 10:58 PM • 42466 views

Traitor judge Vitaliy Lomeyko liquidated in occupied Berdiansk

A car carrying traitor judge Vitaliy Lomeiko exploded in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. The GUR reports that Lomeiko collaborated with the occupiers and was involved in the repression of Ukrainians.

War • October 2, 12:42 PM • 16904 views

A car with occupants was blown up in Melitopol. The DIU provided details of the mission

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, a VAZ 2110 car carrying three Russian soldiers exploded. The operation to destroy the invaders was carried out by Ukrainian underground fighters under the coordination of the GUR.

War • October 1, 03:20 PM • 16388 views

Russians enslave Ukrainian who founded Telegram channel about occupied Melitopol

Russians arrested Yevhen Ilchenko for running a Telegram channel about occupied Melitopol. He was tortured and forced to slave labor, including digging trenches for the Russian military.

Society • August 6, 05:38 PM • 26637 views

Occupants in TOT plan to confiscate property of Ukrainians by August 16

The occupation authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine are conducting raids to identify “ownerless” housing. The owners are asked to provide documents by August 16, otherwise the property will be confiscated and may be transferred to Russian migrants.

War • August 4, 07:37 PM • 102861 views

No signs of Russian offensive group formation in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions - Likhoviy

Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Tavria unit, said there are no signs of an offensive group of Russians forming in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are ready to fight back in case of an offensive.

War • July 25, 09:50 AM • 28431 views

Russian invaders in the occupied territories are increasing property pressure on residents - Fedorov

Russian invaders in occupied Melitopol are increasing property pressure on residents, organizing raids and filtration to identify "ownerless property," seize it and dispose of it at their discretion for military or guest workers to move in or sell.

Society • June 16, 03:13 PM • 36333 views

The Department of Internal Security identified 25 traitors from the occupied part of Zaporozhye

25 traitors from the occupied Zaporizhia region voluntarily joined the ranks of the Russian police and received Russian passports, they face up to 15 years in prison for cooperation.

War • June 7, 11:13 AM • 21931 views

Planes and cars: VAKS nationalized the property of Balytsky's collaborator for more than UAH 120 million

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court granted the claim of the Ministry of justice to recover assets worth more than UAH 120 million from collaborator Yevhen Balytsky, including planes, apartments, cars and companies in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhia region.

Politics • June 5, 11:57 AM • 17297 views

General Staff: the main efforts of the enemy are in Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions

Russian troops have concentrated their main efforts on Kupyansk and Pokrovsky directions, while, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 22 military clashes occurred in Kupyansk and 12 military clashes continue in Pokrovsky direction, while six more attacks were repelled.

War • May 22, 01:44 PM • 25127 views

The enemy continues offensive operations: most of the fighting occurs in the Pokrovsky direction

The situation in the areas of military operations remains difficult, but is controlled by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, with intense fighting concentrated in the Donetsk region, especially in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy made 23 unsuccessful attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense line.

War • May 21, 12:53 PM • 23353 views

eRestoration program: more than 54 thousand applications for restoration of damaged housing approved

More than 54,000 applications for compensation for damaged housing were satisfied, and more than 6,000 certificates for compensation for destroyed housing were issued under the Ukraine Recovery Program in its first year.

Society • May 10, 09:00 AM • 27679 views

"Victory Day" has been celebrated for a week: Fedorov explains how Kremlin propaganda is being implemented in the occupied territories

The head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA said that the temporarily occupied territories have been celebrating "Victory Day" for a week, with the elderly and children being most exposed to Kremlin propaganda, which includes school events, propaganda boards and Colorado ribbons.

War • May 8, 05:42 PM • 25037 views

Russia plans to hold a draft in the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia for the first time since the annexation - British intelligence

Russia plans to hold a draft in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region for the first time since its illegal annexation in September 2022, but the effect is likely to be limited because a large part of the population has left the region.

War • May 5, 09:37 AM • 90710 views