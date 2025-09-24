Russian special services agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for espionage in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: SBU reveals details

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
02:27 PM • 854 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 5678 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 11831 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 14077 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 23780 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 16545 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 28517 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17555 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 17949 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14972 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
65%
756mm
Popular news
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 48196 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 38960 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideoSeptember 24, 06:00 AM • 31370 views
"Drone Wall" could be ready in a year - EU Defense CommissionerSeptember 24, 07:55 AM • 8508 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 24712 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 23776 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 24786 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 28516 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 39037 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 48275 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 35978 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 96048 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 55855 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 69930 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 121461 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Diia (service)
9K720 Iskander

Russian special services agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for espionage in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: SBU reveals details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The SBU detained the head of the housing and maintenance service of one of the brigades of the Air Force of Ukraine, who was preparing coordinates for a missile and drone attack. The court sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for treason and illegal handling of weapons.

Russian special services agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for espionage in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: SBU reveals details

According to materials from the Security Service of Ukraine, an agent of Russian special services within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SSU.

Details

The perpetrator was detained during a special operation in Lviv region this summer. He turned out to be the head of the housing and maintenance service of one of the brigades of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was recruited by the enemy.

The occupiers involved the man in cooperation with the help of his ex-wife, who was also a military servicewoman. She is currently part of the FSB's intelligence network in temporarily occupied Melitopol.

The perpetrator was preparing coordinates for a large-scale missile and drone attack by Russians on Ukraine's aviation infrastructure. The enemy's main targets were airfields and logistics bases for the maintenance of Ukrainian Air Force combat aircraft.

The court found the man guilty under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law);
    • Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition).

      Adjusted Russian strikes on southern Ukraine: FSB agent medic detained in Kherson24.09.25, 10:08 • 2344 views

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
      Lviv Oblast
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Armed Forces of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Melitopol