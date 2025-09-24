Russian special services agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for espionage in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: SBU reveals details

According to materials from the Security Service of Ukraine, an agent of Russian special services within the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SSU.

Details

The perpetrator was detained during a special operation in Lviv region this summer. He turned out to be the head of the housing and maintenance service of one of the brigades of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was recruited by the enemy.

The occupiers involved the man in cooperation with the help of his ex-wife, who was also a military servicewoman. She is currently part of the FSB's intelligence network in temporarily occupied Melitopol.

The perpetrator was preparing coordinates for a large-scale missile and drone attack by Russians on Ukraine's aviation infrastructure. The enemy's main targets were airfields and logistics bases for the maintenance of Ukrainian Air Force combat aircraft.

The court found the man guilty under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law);

Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons and ammunition).

