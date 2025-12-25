Complaints about treatment at the Odesa private clinic Odrex are growing, and they are all alarmingly similar. Patients and their families report premature discharges, indifference of doctors, falsification of medical documents, and possible medical errors that led to deaths. Today, these testimonies are massively appearing on the website StopOdrex, which has effectively become the only open platform for honest reviews about the clinic's work, writes UNN.

People who write their stories on the website say that many of them tried to talk about their experiences earlier – they left reviews on Google Maps and other public platforms. However, these comments, according to the authors of the reviews themselves, disappeared. That is why the StopOdrex website has become fundamentally important: here stories are published openly or anonymously, without editing and censorship. Even an attempt to block this resource, by a complaint from the "Odrex" clinic, did not work – the platform was restored, and the number of new appeals after that only increased. The initiators of the website say that the truth cannot be hidden.

"My mother was undertreated, they had no right to discharge her": Oleksandr's story

Oleksandr shared his experience of his mother's treatment at the private Odesa clinic StopOdrex on the website. He asked not to disclose his personal data to journalists, but allowed his name to be published. His story is about how the treatment of a stroke at the private clinic "Odrex", where his mother was taken by ambulance within the state program, ended in a first-group disability.

In August 2025, Oleksandr's mother – a pensioner with diabetes – was admitted to Odrex with a diagnosis of stroke. The woman was brought "by ambulance", and the treatment took place within the state program.

We were immediately told that everything was under control. That she was being treated, given IVs, that her condition was stable. We trusted them – it's a hospital, and a private one at that. - the man recalls.

According to him, his mother was unexpectedly discharged three days later. The family was told that her condition was normal and further treatment could be continued at home. However, the woman's condition indicated otherwise. She could barely speak, remembered nothing, and was extremely weak. Despite this, the family followed all the recommendations of Odrex doctors: they bought the prescribed medications and strictly adhered to the treatment regimen.

But as soon as we brought mom home, she suddenly got worse. Vomiting started, her temperature rose, her general condition was very severe. - Oleksandr says.

An ambulance was called twice. In both cases, according to the man, the medics only stated: the patient had just been discharged from "Odrex", so everything should have been in order. Re-hospitalization was impossible.

The family began to look for another hospital on their own. In the Malynovskyi hospital, according to Oleksandr, they were refused – they explained that they could not treat patients with stroke and diabetes. Eventually, the woman was agreed to be admitted to the Jewish hospital.

There, she was re-examined. In particular, a CT scan was performed, which showed that the patient had suffered a second stroke.

The doctors were genuinely surprised how she could have been discharged from "Odrex" in such a state. The attending physician at the Jewish (hospital, ed.) directly said that they had no right to let her go. After a stroke, a person should stay in the hospital for at least two weeks. - says Oleksandr.

The time lost due to Odrex had severe consequences for Oleksandr's mother's health. Today, the woman can barely speak, has severe memory impairments, and stutters badly. She recognizes her children but does not remember her grandchildren and many events from her life. Doctors, according to the family, do not hide the fact that if help had been provided in a timely and appropriate manner, these complications could have been avoided.

Oleksandr separately recalls attempts to contact the Odrex doctor after discharge. When his mother's condition sharply worsened, he called and wrote in messengers, trying to get advice.

No answer. Complete ignore. - he says.

The man emphasizes: the family did not refuse to pay at Odrex. They were even called from the clinic and asked if they were ready to pay for additional examinations – all documents were signed. However, after discharge, no funds were taken, explaining that the treatment was covered by the state program.

But the price turned out to be different. We lost time, mom's health, and her chance for a normal life. The result of treatment at Odrex is a first-group disability. - Oleksandr summarizes.

Oleksandr's story is just one of many that are now appearing on the StopOdrex website. After patients and families began to publicly speak about their experience of treatment at Odrex, it became clear that it might not be about isolated errors, but about an alarming trend for the clinic.

Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3

Documentary film "Wasp's Nest"

The documentary film "Wasp's Nest" became a real exposé of "treatment" at the private Odesa clinic Odrex. For perhaps the first time, victims of Odrex and relatives of those who could not be saved after treatment at the Odesa clinic told their truth. In the hope of finding justice and protecting others.

One of those who was not afraid to tell her story was Svitlana Huk. The woman became a widow after her husband was admitted to "Odrex" with a thymus tumor. After a promised "easy operation," he underwent a full thoracotomy, followed by complications, an "artificial kidney" machine, and daily bills of 80-90 thousand UAH. The most shocking part of the Huk family's story was Svitlana's account of how she came to her husband's ward – it was as cold as a freezer, and under the patient's blanket was a space heater. As the widow herself says, Odrex continued to keep her husband's body on life support after clinical death only to issue a larger bill, because staying in a private clinic is charged daily. Her husband died, and when Svitlana could not pay for her husband's death, the clinic sued her, simultaneously threatening her. As the widow says, the pressure was so strong that she even thought about suicide.

Volodymyr, another patient, came to "Odrex" for surgery. However, the next day after the operation, his condition significantly worsened. It turned out that his lungs were affected by 85%. Although the initial reason for seeking treatment at the clinic had nothing to do with lung problems. Doctors told his wife that her husband had been infected with the bacterium Serratia marcescens, which spreads through dirty hands or unsterile equipment. They added that anything could be caught in intensive care. The man's condition worsened, he could barely breathe, so he was put into a medical coma. Keeping a patient on life support is expensive, so eventually the family ran out of money. In response, Volodymyr's wife heard a proposal from the clinic's doctors to "turn off the lights" – to disconnect her husband from life support and accept that he could not be saved. Volodymyr miraculously survived, leaving the clinic with damaged health and significant weight loss. There was no mention of infection in the clinic in the discharge summary.

Kyivan Khrystyna Totkailo learned about her father's oncological diagnosis and turned to "Feofaniya". The medical council concluded that aggressive chemotherapy was contraindicated before surgery. However, surgeon Ihor Bielotserkovskyi, who was also on the council, suggested treatment at Odesa's "Odrex", where his wife, oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, works. He assured the desperate daughter that her father's "larynx and voice would be saved" at the Odesa clinic. Before the trip, the family was forced to pay for a consultation in advance, without an examination, which already raised doubts.

At "Odrex", the father was prescribed a five-day course of aggressive chemotherapy, and a second one was immediately planned. The man had a gastrostomy installed, which required daily care, but, according to Khrystyna, doctors practically did not examine it. By the time of discharge, there was already a through hole at the installation site, through which food leaked.

After returning to Kyiv, the father's condition sharply worsened: his kidneys failed, and ulcers appeared in his mouth. In response to reports of critical symptoms, the doctor from "Odrex" replied that it was a day off today, all questions – on Monday. The family paid over 250 thousand hryvnias, but the father died. Khrystyna is convinced that the prescription of aggressive chemotherapy contrary to the recommendations of other doctors was a fatal mistake of "Odrex".

These stories are only a small part of what is shown in the documentary "Wasp's Nest". In fact, there are many more testimonies, and they all describe the same patterns: aggressive financial pressure, neglect of treatment protocols, lack of proper control, and cases that ended in severe complications or death. The film is a testimony of those affected by "treatment at Odrex". Law enforcement agencies, as well as the Ministry of Health, cannot ignore them. The scale of these stories indicates that the problem is not with individual doctors, but with the system of the "Odrex" clinic. Where the main goal, it seems, is not to help the patient, but to make money.

Death of Adnan Kivan

The impetus for the active public coverage of the so-called "Odrex Case" was the death of local businessman-developer Adnan Kivan within the clinic's walls. It is known that in May-October 2024, he underwent treatment there. Following his death, two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It was later revealed that these were Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska, who was dismissed from Odrex almost immediately after Adnan Kivan's death. Investigators, based on expert conclusions, believe that the actions of these two doctors led to the death of patient Adnan Kivan.

Odrex inspection by regulator

The Ministry of Health has already conducted an inspection of Odrex clinic's compliance with licensing conditions, found violations, and revoked the medical license issued to "Dim Medytsyny" LLC, which is involved in criminal cases regarding the death of Adnan Kivan.

The next step for the regulator should be to check another legal entity of the clinic, "Medical House "Odrex" LLC, which is involved in other criminal proceedings. If violations are found, the Ministry of Health must revoke this medical license of the clinic as well.

If this happens, the so-called three-headed dragon will have only one medical license left, issued in 2012 to "Center of Medicine" LLC. For more details on why Odrex has at least three legal entities with medical licenses, read the article by UNN.