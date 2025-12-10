Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3

As new testimonies from relatives emerge regarding possible improper treatment at the well-known Odesa clinic "Odrex", UNN continues to investigate who is behind this clinic.

In previous parts of our investigation into the owners of the "Odrex" clinic, we already wrote that the same individuals stand behind the main companies (holders of medical licenses): Tigran Arutyunyan, Iryna Zaikova, Larysa Mysotska, and Yevhen Savitsky.

Larysa Mysotska and Iryna Zaikova, according to open data, have significant shares in the Ukrainian Association of Gambling Business Figures, and in the list of founders of this Association, we found the "Odrex" Company in the form of a limited liability company (previously, the same Arutyunyan, Mysotska, and Zaikova were involved in this company).

Clinic co-owner is far from medicine

There is little information about Iryna Zaikova, but from her own words, it is known that she had no relation to medicine.

"It turned out that we, who do not understand medicine, and medical workers, doctors, medical staff – we and them. As if in the same boat, but still there is some... some distance," says Zaikova in a film dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the "Odrex" clinic.

Media also previously reported that Zaikova may be connected to Volodymyr Zaikov, the head of the Odesa seaport trade union, and Mykola Pavlyuk, a former MP and former head of the same port, who was suspected of embezzling state funds.

More than a dozen joint companies, suspicions of law enforcement, and inventions

Even less is known about Larysa Mysotska - in the media, she appears exclusively as a co-owner of the clinic. But in open registries, more information can be found about her, as well as about Zaikova.

In addition to the firms behind the clinic and the Ukrainian Association of Gambling Business Figures, Zaikova and Mysotska were or are co-founders of 13 more companies. Among them, for example, LLC "Complex of Physical Culture and Sports "Kurenivskyi", whose co-owner along with them is Vadym Pavlenko, who once was a co-owner of the "Kozyrna Karta" restaurant chain, which ceased operations in 2019. Pavlenko himself was called the right-hand man of Iskander Kirimov, who was credited with the right to dispose of the money of the capital's criminal underworld. The women also jointly own LLC "Novyi Kontur", which, according to open data, is still registered in Luhansk.

Mysotska and Zaikova were also associated with the company "Vavylon-Grand" (the former is still its ultimate beneficiary), which was involved in a criminal proceeding regarding the laundering of millions of hryvnias obtained through criminal means. The company "Mist Invest", which also currently belongs to Mysotska, was also involved in the same proceeding. Another company, "TD Avventox", to which both women were related, also came to the attention of law enforcement. Law enforcement considered this company as part of a network of conversion centers.

Earlier, we wrote about the close connection of the owners of the "Odrex" clinic with the gambling business - in fact, the name "Odrex" was originally borne by a company for manufacturing slot machines. In addition, two variants of the "Odrex" trademark are registered to Zaikova, under which, in particular, services for playing slot machines were provided. She is also registered as the inventor of the useful model "Method of accepting bets" and the invention and useful model "Software and hardware complex for providing betting services". And indeed far from medicine, as the inventor herself noted.

To be continued.