Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coast

In 2025, more than three thousand migrants died while trying to reach the Spanish coast, which is three times less compared to last year. This is reported by RFI with reference to the report of the Spanish non-governmental human rights organization Caminando Fronteras, transmits UNN.

According to human rights organizations, the vast majority of the 3,090 deaths recorded as of December 15 occurred on the riskiest Atlantic migration route from Africa to the Spanish Canary Islands.

Among the dead, according to updated data, were 437 children and 192 women.

At the same time, the Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that by December 15, 35,935 migrants had arrived in the country — 40% less than in the same period last year. Almost half of them used this route.

While previously the main flow of migrants to Spain consisted of people from Algeria, in 2025 the number of people from Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan sharply increased, human rights activists report.

They also emphasize that despite a significant reduction in the number of arrivals to the Canary Islands, a new route has formed - a longer and much more dangerous one, which runs from the coast of Guinea to the archipelago.

The EU agreed to strengthen migration rules, which provides for accelerated deportations and reduced social benefits for rejected asylum seekers. An annual Solidarity Fund for 2026 of 420 million euros is also being created to support member states experiencing the greatest migration pressure.

