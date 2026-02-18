The political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue - Zelenskyy

$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
Exclusive
10:59 AM • 360 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
10:05 AM • 4018 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 8266 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 9254 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 12208 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 21912 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 37151 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 37375 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 37529 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 33079 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.7m/s
67%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNSFebruary 18, 01:24 AM • 17640 views
Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJFebruary 18, 02:01 AM • 11344 views
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 13204 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva05:31 AM • 13556 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhoto06:29 AM • 16442 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 45426 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 60199 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 67215 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 87993 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 90574 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Mélovin
Actual places
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Odesa
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 15509 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 28183 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 23594 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 33548 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 31112 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Leopard 2
The Diplomat

The political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 482 views

The President of Ukraine announced that the political component of the negotiations on ending the war remains difficult. The parties agreed to continue the dialogue, but without significant progress on the political front.

The political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue - Zelenskyy

The political component of the negotiations on ending the war remains complex, and the parties' positions on a number of sensitive issues currently differ. This was stated by the President of Ukraine to journalists, commenting on the results of the negotiations, reports UNN.

Details

The head of state noted that these are issues of strategic importance that cannot be resolved quickly.

As for the political component, these are all the sensitive issues you know about. The negotiations were not easy, the positions are different

– said the President.

According to him, at this stage, the parties have reached an agreement to continue the negotiation process.

There was a dialogue in the political direction, we agreed to move forward. But I did not hear such progress as in the military plan

– he noted.

The President also emphasized the importance of the participation of European partners in the negotiations and announced further consultations after the return of the Ukrainian delegation.

"Upon return, there will be a broader report. We will immediately contact our European colleagues. The presence of Europe is very important for us," Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated significant progress after the first day of trilateral talks in Geneva. Both sides agreed to brief their leaders and continue working towards an agreement.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine