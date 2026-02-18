The political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue - Zelenskyy

The political component of the negotiations on ending the war remains complex, and the parties' positions on a number of sensitive issues currently differ. This was stated by the President of Ukraine to journalists, commenting on the results of the negotiations, reports UNN.

Details

The head of state noted that these are issues of strategic importance that cannot be resolved quickly.

As for the political component, these are all the sensitive issues you know about. The negotiations were not easy, the positions are different – said the President.

According to him, at this stage, the parties have reached an agreement to continue the negotiation process.

There was a dialogue in the political direction, we agreed to move forward. But I did not hear such progress as in the military plan – he noted.

The President also emphasized the importance of the participation of European partners in the negotiations and announced further consultations after the return of the Ukrainian delegation.

"Upon return, there will be a broader report. We will immediately contact our European colleagues. The presence of Europe is very important for us," Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated significant progress after the first day of trilateral talks in Geneva. Both sides agreed to brief their leaders and continue working towards an agreement.