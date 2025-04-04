$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12180 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21281 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60381 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206466 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118688 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 385356 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306303 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213046 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243853 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254916 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Exclusive

Pharmaceuticals at war: "Doctors Without Borders" told whether there is a chance for access to medicines near the front

Access to medicines in frontline territories remains critical due to hostilities. Doctors record the destruction of pharmacies and problems with logistics, especially for the elderly.

War • March 24, 11:09 AM • 130231 views

Lubinets discussed with the head of the ICRC the fate of Ukrainians in Russian captivity and occupation

Dmytro Lubinets met with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva. The parties discussed the situation of Ukrainian prisoners of war and deported citizens, as well as developed new initiatives.

War • March 10, 05:02 PM • 23307 views

WHO assures that metapneumovirus from China is not a threat

The hMPV metapneumovirus spreading in China is not new and does not pose a serious threat. According to the WHO, the virus has a very low mortality rate and causes symptoms similar to the common cold.

Society • January 8, 04:37 AM • 27408 views

Peskov says there are no “impulses” to organize a meeting between Putin and Trump

The Kremlin spokesman said there were no “impulses” to organize a meeting between Putin and Trump. The last meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States took place in June 2021 between Putin and Biden in Geneva.

News of the World • December 23, 10:02 AM • 14119 views

Zelenskyy appoints Sibiga's deputy as head of UNESCO commission and Tsymbalyuk as permanent representative in Geneva

Mariana Betsa is appointed head of the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO, replacing Iryna Borovets. Yevhen Tsymbaliuk is appointed Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Office in Geneva.

Politics • December 21, 10:58 AM • 19991 views

russia open to any peace talks on Ukraine if Trump starts them - mass media

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations says he is ready to dialog with Trump on Ukraine. The talks should take into account “realities on the ground” and russia's current successes.

War • November 14, 07:42 PM • 37621 views

Exchange of experience with New York, London, and other cities. Brovary joined the Milan Food Policy Pact

The city of Brovary has become a member of the Milan Food Policy Pact along with 230 other cities around the world. The agreement provides for the exchange of experience in developing food systems and improving access to healthy food.

Society • November 14, 09:28 AM • 18727 views

A new record of CO₂ concentration in the atmosphere on the eve of Cop29

The concentration of CO₂ in the atmosphere has reached 420 ppm, which is 2. 3 ppm more than last year. The levels of the three main greenhouse gases continue to rise, the WMO warns ahead of the climate conference in Baku.

News of the World • October 28, 01:38 PM • 13823 views
Exclusive

Results of psychological examinations of torture victims are important evidence of Russia's crimes against humanity - Oleksandr Ruvin

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of KFI, emphasized the importance of psychological examinations for documenting crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation. The results of these studies are key evidence in international courts.

War • September 18, 08:24 AM • 107102 views

Ex-diplomat detained in Switzerland for spying for China

A former Canadian diplomat was detained in Switzerland on suspicion of spying for China.

News of the World • August 9, 01:05 AM • 38239 views

Number of children killed in conflict triples in one year - UN

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in 2023, the number of civilian casualties in conflicts jumped by 72%, and the number of children killed tripled.

War • June 18, 02:21 PM • 28858 views

Moscow court arrests French expert on Russia Laurent Vinatier

French expert on Russia Laurent Vinatier was arrested in Moscow until August 5 on charges of collecting data on the Russian army without registering as a "foreign agent".

Politics • June 8, 05:21 AM • 40180 views

FT: Putin at a meeting with Xi spoke about the "forces of Siberia-2", the summit on Ukraine and banks

Putin discussed with Xi Jinping the suspended operation to build the power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline due to China's demands to reduce prices and supply volumes, potential financing by Chinese banks of the Russian defense industry in the face of US sanctions, and China's refusal to participate in the summit on Ukraine in Geneva.

Economy • June 3, 12:58 AM • 107603 views

Ukraine is looking for mediators in the process of returning civilians held by Russia - Lubinets

Ukraine is looking for mediators to facilitate the return of civilians illegally detained by Russia and hopes for new initiatives from its partners in this regard, said Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

War • May 16, 02:27 PM • 101975 views

UN accuses Russia of striking hospital in Syria

The United Nations accuses Russia of deliberately bombing a hospital in opposition-controlled northern Syria in 2019, killing relatives of a Syrian who filed a complaint with the UN Human Rights Committee.

War • May 3, 01:20 AM • 35575 views

The All-Ukrainian premiere of the documentary about animals "Looking for Nika" took place

The documentary In Search of Nika, about Russia's crimes against animals during its invasion of Ukraine, premiered on April 19 and will be available on YouTube in Ukraine.

Society • April 20, 05:37 AM • 26124 views

"Havana Syndrome": Russian intelligence services use secret weapons against American diplomats - The Insider

Russian military intelligence agents traveled to cities where American diplomats soon developed the "Havana syndrome. " This is stated in a joint investigation by The Insider, 60 Minutes, and Der Spiegel.

News of the World • April 1, 09:05 AM • 25669 views

Israel uses starvation as a weapon in Gaza war - UN human rights envoy Volker Türk

UN Human Rights Representative Volker Türk accuses Israel of using hunger as a weapon of war in Gaza, citing statistical evidence of artificial famine in his report.

News of the World • March 28, 10:58 AM • 24915 views

UN Commission collects new evidence of Russian army's crimes in Ukraine: report released

A UN commission has found new evidence of widespread human rights violations and war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine, including indiscriminate attacks on civilians, torture, rape and the illegal removal of children.

War • March 15, 09:59 AM • 25862 views

UN Secretary-General recognizes that the Security Council needs to be reformed

The UN Secretary-General said that recent wars have undermined the credibility of the UN Security Council and that it needs serious reform due to its inability to act on important peace issues.

Politics • February 26, 12:46 PM • 24035 views

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, star of Captain Marvel and Star Trek, dies

Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery" and "Captain Marvel", died at the age of 49 after five years of struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Culture • February 26, 08:43 AM • 26795 views

An environmental treaty for Ukraine: International working group agrees and presents document

The International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War has presented an Environmental Treaty for Ukraine, which aims to compensate for all environmental damage caused by Russia's war and help restore Ukraine as an ecological state.

War • February 9, 06:07 PM • 61693 views

The UN Committee called on russia to name the exact number of children forcibly removed from Ukraine and provide their whereabouts

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has called on russia to stop the forced removal of Ukrainian children and return them to their families. The russian authorities should provide information on the exact number of children taken from Ukraine and their whereabouts so that they can be identified and returned.

War • February 8, 04:28 PM • 25336 views

Last Prince of Italy dies in Geneva at the age of 86

The last prince of Italy, Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, died in Geneva at the age of 86.

News of the World • February 4, 03:53 AM • 31252 views

In January, more than 21 thousand hectares were surveyed as part of land demining activities

In January 2024, more than 21,000 hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine were surveyed for mines as demining efforts continued in accordance with an updated action plan.

Society • January 31, 11:15 AM • 25636 views