Access to medicines in frontline territories remains critical due to hostilities. Doctors record the destruction of pharmacies and problems with logistics, especially for the elderly.
Dmytro Lubinets met with the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva. The parties discussed the situation of Ukrainian prisoners of war and deported citizens, as well as developed new initiatives.
The hMPV metapneumovirus spreading in China is not new and does not pose a serious threat. According to the WHO, the virus has a very low mortality rate and causes symptoms similar to the common cold.
The Kremlin spokesman said there were no “impulses” to organize a meeting between Putin and Trump. The last meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States took place in June 2021 between Putin and Biden in Geneva.
Mariana Betsa is appointed head of the National Commission of Ukraine for UNESCO, replacing Iryna Borovets. Yevhen Tsymbaliuk is appointed Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Office in Geneva.
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations says he is ready to dialog with Trump on Ukraine. The talks should take into account “realities on the ground” and russia's current successes.
The city of Brovary has become a member of the Milan Food Policy Pact along with 230 other cities around the world. The agreement provides for the exchange of experience in developing food systems and improving access to healthy food.
The concentration of CO₂ in the atmosphere has reached 420 ppm, which is 2. 3 ppm more than last year. The levels of the three main greenhouse gases continue to rise, the WMO warns ahead of the climate conference in Baku.
Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of KFI, emphasized the importance of psychological examinations for documenting crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Federation. The results of these studies are key evidence in international courts.
A former Canadian diplomat was detained in Switzerland on suspicion of spying for China.
According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in 2023, the number of civilian casualties in conflicts jumped by 72%, and the number of children killed tripled.
French expert on Russia Laurent Vinatier was arrested in Moscow until August 5 on charges of collecting data on the Russian army without registering as a "foreign agent".
Putin discussed with Xi Jinping the suspended operation to build the power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline due to China's demands to reduce prices and supply volumes, potential financing by Chinese banks of the Russian defense industry in the face of US sanctions, and China's refusal to participate in the summit on Ukraine in Geneva.
Ukraine is looking for mediators to facilitate the return of civilians illegally detained by Russia and hopes for new initiatives from its partners in this regard, said Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.
The United Nations accuses Russia of deliberately bombing a hospital in opposition-controlled northern Syria in 2019, killing relatives of a Syrian who filed a complaint with the UN Human Rights Committee.
The documentary In Search of Nika, about Russia's crimes against animals during its invasion of Ukraine, premiered on April 19 and will be available on YouTube in Ukraine.
Russian military intelligence agents traveled to cities where American diplomats soon developed the "Havana syndrome. " This is stated in a joint investigation by The Insider, 60 Minutes, and Der Spiegel.
UN Human Rights Representative Volker Türk accuses Israel of using hunger as a weapon of war in Gaza, citing statistical evidence of artificial famine in his report.
A UN commission has found new evidence of widespread human rights violations and war crimes by Russian forces in Ukraine, including indiscriminate attacks on civilians, torture, rape and the illegal removal of children.
The UN Secretary-General said that recent wars have undermined the credibility of the UN Security Council and that it needs serious reform due to its inability to act on important peace issues.
Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in Star Trek: Discovery" and "Captain Marvel", died at the age of 49 after five years of struggle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
The International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War has presented an Environmental Treaty for Ukraine, which aims to compensate for all environmental damage caused by Russia's war and help restore Ukraine as an ecological state.
The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child has called on russia to stop the forced removal of Ukrainian children and return them to their families. The russian authorities should provide information on the exact number of children taken from Ukraine and their whereabouts so that they can be identified and returned.
The last prince of Italy, Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, died in Geneva at the age of 86.
In January 2024, more than 21,000 hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine were surveyed for mines as demining efforts continued in accordance with an updated action plan.