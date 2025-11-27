US allies are concerned about demands for Ukraine to conclude an agreement before receiving security guarantees: the State Department's reaction was swift

The US State Department commented on the Politico publication, which states that allies are concerned about US demands for Ukraine to conclude an agreement before receiving security guarantees. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The publication states that allies are concerned about US demands for Ukraine to conclude an agreement before receiving security guarantees. The State Department denied the previous interpretation of Rubio's comments.

Secretary Rubio, along with the entire Trump administration, has clearly emphasized that security guarantees must be part of any peace agreement, as he has repeatedly stated both publicly and privately. - said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told European allies that Washington wants a peace agreement to be adopted before agreeing to any security guarantees for Ukraine. As Politico reported, this condition was key in US proposals to Kyiv over the past week.

At the same time, some European countries fear that the Trump administration will tip the scales in Russia's favor.

Additionally

On November 20, Axios published a 28-point peace plan by US President Donald Trump between Ukraine and Russia, which includes territorial concessions, restrictions on the Ukrainian armed forces, certain US guarantees, and economic components.

Against this background, Ukraine and the US held negotiations in Geneva. They lasted on November 23 and 24. As a result, the initial 28-point US peace plan was reduced to 19 points.

The Ukrainian delegation, after a meeting with the US in Geneva, stated that there is "a common understanding of the key terms of the agreement," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the US "at the earliest possible date in November" is expected to reach an agreement with Trump.