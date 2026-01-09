Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districts

$42.720.15
January 8, 05:08 PM • 19039 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 24018 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 25910 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 33097 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 22405 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 16575 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 13849 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18156 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14169 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 53211 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutors
January 8, 01:29 PM
Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth early
January 8, 01:50 PM
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
January 8, 03:30 PM
"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaign
January 8, 03:47 PM
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
06:39 PM
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
January 8, 06:39 PM
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
January 8, 05:08 PM
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
January 8, 03:30 PM
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
January 8, 01:48 PM
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 33099 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
January 7, 12:23 PM
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
January 8, 08:37 AM
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
January 7, 02:22 PM
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
January 6, 12:31 PM
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
January 5, 09:31 PM
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
January 4, 05:30 PM
Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv on January 9, at least two people were injured. The fall of an aerial target, roof damage, and fires in residential buildings were recorded.

Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districts

At least two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of January 9. This was reported by the head of the capital's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

Also, according to him, the fall of an aerial target in the courtyard of a residential building in the Dnipro district was recorded.

Preliminary - no damage. At another location in the district - damage to the roof of a 3-story building

- Tkachenko wrote.

In addition, he said that in the Darnytskyi district, as a result of the Russian attack, a fire was recorded in a residential building on the 9th-10th floors.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported calls for medics to the Shevchenkivskyi district and to another residential building in the Desnianskyi district.

"In another building in the Desnianskyi district, where the lower floors were hit, there is a fire in several apartments," Klitschko added.

Recall

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building on the 18th floor. In the Pecherskyi district, there were partial facade destructions and fires, and in the Dnipro district, a non-residential building caught fire.

Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first details
09.01.26, 00:20

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv