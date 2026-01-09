Night attack on Kyiv: at least two people injured, buildings damaged in three districts

At least two people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of January 9. This was reported by the head of the capital's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, UNN reports.

Details

Also, according to him, the fall of an aerial target in the courtyard of a residential building in the Dnipro district was recorded.

Preliminary - no damage. At another location in the district - damage to the roof of a 3-story building - Tkachenko wrote.

In addition, he said that in the Darnytskyi district, as a result of the Russian attack, a fire was recorded in a residential building on the 9th-10th floors.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported calls for medics to the Shevchenkivskyi district and to another residential building in the Desnianskyi district.

"In another building in the Desnianskyi district, where the lower floors were hit, there is a fire in several apartments," Klitschko added.

Recall

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building on the 18th floor. In the Pecherskyi district, there were partial facade destructions and fires, and in the Dnipro district, a non-residential building caught fire.

