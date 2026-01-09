$42.720.15
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 20609 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 24025 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 30556 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
January 8, 01:23 PM • 21088 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 15963 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 13378 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17960 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14022 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 52826 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

After the air raid alert, explosions were heard in Lviv. A critical infrastructure facility was attacked, possibly the Stryi gas field.

Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first details

After the air raid alert in Lviv, a series of explosions were heard. This was reported by the city mayor Andriy Sadovyi, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, they are currently "finding out what exactly happened, whether there were hits and in which area."

We are working with all services. We will promptly inform about the situation in the city

- wrote Sadovyi.

Meanwhile, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi reported that a critical infrastructure facility was attacked.

More information - later. Please stay in shelters until the all-clear is given

- urged Kozytskyi.

Meanwhile, local publics report that the sounds of explosions in Lviv region were heard even in Ternopil and Rivne regions. According to monitoring channels, the enemy targeted the Stryi gas field and gas storage facility in Lviv region with an "oreshnik" type missile.

Recall

Late in the evening on January 8, the enemy massively attacked Ukraine with various types of weapons.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

