Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first details

After the air raid alert in Lviv, a series of explosions were heard. This was reported by the city mayor Andriy Sadovyi, informs UNN.

According to him, they are currently "finding out what exactly happened, whether there were hits and in which area."

We are working with all services. We will promptly inform about the situation in the city - wrote Sadovyi.

Meanwhile, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi reported that a critical infrastructure facility was attacked.

More information - later. Please stay in shelters until the all-clear is given - urged Kozytskyi.

Meanwhile, local publics report that the sounds of explosions in Lviv region were heard even in Ternopil and Rivne regions. According to monitoring channels, the enemy targeted the Stryi gas field and gas storage facility in Lviv region with an "oreshnik" type missile.

Late in the evening on January 8, the enemy massively attacked Ukraine with various types of weapons.

