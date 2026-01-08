$42.720.15
Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: 77-year-old woman killed, number of injured rises to 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

As a result of a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, a 77-year-old woman was killed and 23 people were injured, including 6 children. 29 apartment buildings, 21 cars, and an administrative building were damaged.

Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: 77-year-old woman killed, number of injured rises to 23

A 77-year-old woman died as a result of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

Details

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service reported that the number of victims of the missile strike on Kryvyi Rih has increased to 23 people, including 6 children.

It is noted that 29 apartment buildings, 21 cars, and an administrative building were damaged.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. SES psychologists are working at the scene.

- the report says.

Recall

On Thursday, January 8, the Russian army struck apartment buildings in Kryvyi Rih with two Iskander ballistic missiles. An emergency rescue operation is underway. All necessary emergency and utility services are working at the scene.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih