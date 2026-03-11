NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"

Banks have a sufficient supply of cash currency, as a result of the NBU reinforcing bank cash desks with cash currency, against the backdrop of the illegal seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles in Hungary, financial institutions received 73.1 million dollars and 52 million euros, the National Bank reported, writes UNN.

Details

The National Bank of Ukraine announced that on March 9-10, it conducted operations to exchange non-cash currency of banks for cash currency to reinforce bank cash desks.

"The purpose of the operations is to support, if necessary, the cash currency liquidity of banks. The decision to conduct them was made preventively, taking into account possible situational logistical difficulties with the delivery of cash currency from abroad due to the illegal seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles in Hungary," the NBU indicated.

As a result of operations to reinforce bank cash desks with cash foreign currency:

March 9, 2026:

declared volume of operations – 100 million US dollars and 80 million euros;

number of participants – five banks;

total volume of applications – four applications for 53.1 million US dollars and four applications for 42 million euros;

applications satisfied in full.

March 10, 2026:

declared volume of operations – 100 million US dollars and 35 million euros;

number of participants – one bank;

total volume of application – 20 million US dollars and 10 million euros;

application satisfied in full.

Such moderate demand for operations to reinforce bank cash desks with cash foreign currency indicates that banks currently have a sufficient supply of cash currency, and the need for reinforcement is limited. - emphasized the NBU.

The National Bank noted that it "is ready to continue supporting banks in providing their cash desks with cash foreign currency to meet the needs of Ukrainians." "The frequency and volumes of relevant operations will depend on the needs of the banking system," the regulator added.

"Operations to exchange cash currency for non-cash currency between the National Bank and banks of Ukraine will in no way affect the volume of Ukraine's international reserves," the NBU emphasized.

