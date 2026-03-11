$43.860.0351.040.33
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 3748 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 10646 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 25769 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 83777 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 64337 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 40445 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45428 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 35769 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 62483 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3780 views

The National Bank provided financial institutions with $73.1 million and €52 million to replenish their cash registers. The measures were taken due to the seizure of Oschadbank's cash-in-transit vehicles abroad.

NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"

Banks have a sufficient supply of cash currency, as a result of the NBU reinforcing bank cash desks with cash currency, against the backdrop of the illegal seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles in Hungary, financial institutions received 73.1 million dollars and 52 million euros, the National Bank reported, writes UNN.

Details

The National Bank of Ukraine announced that on March 9-10, it conducted operations to exchange non-cash currency of banks for cash currency to reinforce bank cash desks.

"The purpose of the operations is to support, if necessary, the cash currency liquidity of banks. The decision to conduct them was made preventively, taking into account possible situational logistical difficulties with the delivery of cash currency from abroad due to the illegal seizure of Oschadbank's armored vehicles in Hungary," the NBU indicated.

As a result of operations to reinforce bank cash desks with cash foreign currency:

March 9, 2026:

  • declared volume of operations – 100 million US dollars and 80 million euros;
    • number of participants – five banks;
      • total volume of applications – four applications for 53.1 million US dollars and four applications for 42 million euros;
        • applications satisfied in full.

          March 10, 2026:

          • declared volume of operations – 100 million US dollars and 35 million euros;
            • number of participants – one bank;
              • total volume of application – 20 million US dollars and 10 million euros;
                • application satisfied in full.

                  Such moderate demand for operations to reinforce bank cash desks with cash foreign currency indicates that banks currently have a sufficient supply of cash currency, and the need for reinforcement is limited.

                  - emphasized the NBU.

                  The National Bank noted that it "is ready to continue supporting banks in providing their cash desks with cash foreign currency to meet the needs of Ukrainians." "The frequency and volumes of relevant operations will depend on the needs of the banking system," the regulator added.

                  "Operations to exchange cash currency for non-cash currency between the National Bank and banks of Ukraine will in no way affect the volume of Ukraine's international reserves," the NBU emphasized.

                  NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary

                  Julia Shramko

