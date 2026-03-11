$43.900.1750.710.17
March 10, 05:36 PM
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
March 10, 03:44 PM
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
March 10, 03:25 PM
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
March 10, 02:11 PM
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
March 10, 12:33 PM
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
March 10, 11:27 AM
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
March 10, 11:25 AM
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
March 10, 08:20 AM
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
March 9, 07:03 PM
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 21186 views
First step to a sensation? Turkish "Galatasaray" defeated "Liverpool" in the Champions League Round of 16 match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

The Turkish club secured a 1-0 victory thanks to an early goal by Mario Lemina. Despite the English team's advantage in shots, the Istanbul side held on to the winning result.

First step to a sensation? Turkish "Galatasaray" defeated "Liverpool" in the Champions League Round of 16 match

On March 10, the first match of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 took place, in which Turkish "Galatasaray" hosted English "Liverpool" on their home field. The hosts won a minimal victory with a score of 1:0. The only goal in the match was scored by midfielder Mario Lemina already in the 7th minute of the meeting, reports UNN.

Details

The active start of the match brought results for the Istanbul club very quickly. Already at the start of the game, Galatasaray players organized a dangerous attack, during which Lemina received the ball in the opponent's penalty area and sent the leather projectile into the goal with an accurate header on the rebound, opening the score.

After conceding a goal, "Liverpool" tried to seize the initiative and controlled the ball more, but the Turkish team's defense acted confidently. The hosts, in turn, relied on quick counterattacks and tried to increase their advantage.

Despite several dangerous moments performed by both teams, the score did not change until the final whistle. Thus, "Galatasaray" won an important victory in the first meeting and gained a small advantage before the return match.

Despite the victory of the Turkish club, the match statistics indicate a fairly even fight. Galatasaray players made 11 shots on goal, while Liverpool players made 15. The teams hit the target 5 and 6 times, respectively.

Ball possession in the match was absolutely even - 50% for each side. In terms of passes, the English club had a slight advantage (313 against 307), and the accuracy of passes was 79% for "Liverpool" and 74% for "Galatasaray".

The teams also acted quite actively in the fight: the Turkish club fouled 12 times, while the English - 16. The referee showed four yellow cards to "Liverpool" players and one to "Galatasaray" players.

The hosts more often threatened the goal after set pieces - they served 7 corners against 4 for the opponent. At the same time, the Istanbul team's players were offside 8 times, while "Liverpool" had only 2 offside positions.

The return match will take place on "Liverpool's" field, where the team that will continue to fight for the trophy will be determined.

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
UEFA Champions League
England
Turkey