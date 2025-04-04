$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15700 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28652 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64755 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213796 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122599 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391881 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310755 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213747 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244220 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255101 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
News by theme

2035 Women's World Cup: Host Bidder Announced

The UK has every chance of hosting the Women's World Cup in 2035. This would be the first World Cup since 1966 to be held in the British Isles.

Sports • April 3, 12:11 PM • 8454 views

"Never lied": Beckham's ex-assistant made a new statement about their "affair"

Rebecca Loos stated that she was telling the truth about her relationship with David Beckham. According to her, she is not the only one with whom the football player cheated on his wife.

News of the World • March 31, 01:17 PM • 147295 views

"Magical" Edinburgh will host the start of the Tour de France cycling race in 2027

The 2027 Tour de France cycling race will start in Edinburgh, and the first three stages will take place in Scotland, England and Wales. The Women's Tour de France will also start in Britain in 2027.

Sports • March 20, 08:19 AM • 12991 views

Three people in Britain have died after eating a chocolate dessert

In Great Britain, five people were poisoned after eating a chocolate dessert. Authorities suspect mousses and ice cream from Cool Delight Desserts, three people have died.

News of the World • March 19, 01:34 PM • 20108 views

Death of One Direction's Liam Payne: shocking details emerge

A toxicology report revealed high levels of alcohol and drugs in Liam Payne's blood. A few hours before his death, the singer met with two prostitutes in a hotel room.

News of the World • February 26, 03:21 PM • 23076 views

“One of the worst penalty shooters": Atalanta coach criticizes the hero of the 2024 Europa League final

Gasperini criticized Lukman for a missed penalty in the match against Brugge, which led to the Champions League exit. The player reacted emotionally to the coach's criticism on social media.

Sports • February 19, 03:34 PM • 28249 views

Corpses have been dumped into the Thames River since the Bronze Age: what scientists have found out

Scientists have examined hundreds of human bones found in the Thames River, dating from 4000 BC to 1800 AD. Most of the remains date back to the Bronze and Iron Ages, which may indicate ritual practices or violent conflicts.

Society • February 12, 01:56 AM • 121238 views

Ukraine gets to know its rivals in the qualifiers for Euro 2027

Ukraine's youth national team is in Group H of the Euro 2027 (U-21) qualifiers. The rivals are Croatia, Hungary, Turkey and Lithuania.

Sports • February 6, 10:02 AM • 27750 views

Mel C hints at a possible Spice Girls reunion for the 30th anniversary of “Wannabe”

In an interview with Apple Music 1, Melanie Chisholm expressed her hope for a Spice Girls reunion to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wannabe. The singer also spoke about working on a new solo album.

News of the World • February 4, 03:09 PM • 109330 views

Musk hints at renaming the English Channel in honor of George Washington

Elon Musk has published a map with a new name for the strait between England and France - the George Washington Channel. The proposal caused outrage among users and European politicians.

Politics • January 26, 10:51 AM • 81907 views

British teenager who killed three girls in England is sentenced to at least 52 years in prison

Axel Rudacubana, 18, was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the murder of three girls aged 6-9 in Southport. The violent criminal was also found guilty of manufacturing ricin and possessing an al-Qaeda manual.

News of the World • January 24, 08:24 AM • 25917 views

Will become one of the highest paid players in the Premier League: Holland signs new contract with Man City

Erling Holland has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2034. Under the new deal, the Norwegian will receive 500 thousand pounds per week, which will make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Sports • January 17, 12:46 PM • 31700 views

British theater and film star Joan Plowright dies at the age of 95

Theater and film star and wife of Laurence Olivier has died at the age of 95 at her home in Sussex. The winner of two Golden Globes and an Oscar nominee had a 70-year career in the arts.

Culture • January 17, 12:32 PM • 35429 views

Victoria and David Beckham spotted having lunch at a country pub

David and Victoria Beckham visited The Chequers pub in Oxfordshire, where they met Gerald Cooper. The celebrity couple chose a relaxed style for lunch in a cozy restaurant near their estate.

News of the World • January 13, 03:20 PM • 166748 views

The BEA exposed a group of companies that were used to withdraw funds of American investors in tax evasion during wheat transshipment

The BES exposed a tax evasion scheme by a group of companies of the GNT Group holding during wheat transshipment. Searches are ongoing at the Olimpex grain terminal, and company representatives are actively opposing investigators.

Economy • January 9, 09:39 AM • 116462 views

Neil Young confirms headlining gig at Glastonbury 2025 after being canceled due to a mistake

Canadian musician Neil Young has confirmed his participation as a headliner at Glastonbury 2025 after previously refusing to perform. The artist denied his concerns about the BBC's “corporate control” over the festival.

Culture • January 5, 06:25 PM • 78820 views

Snow and freezing rain paralyze Britain

Heavy snowfall and freezing rain have paralyzed the transportation system in England and Wales. The airports of Manchester and Liverpool were closed, the temperature dropped to -11°C, and up to 40 cm of snow is expected.

News of the World • January 5, 10:00 AM • 30089 views

Former Manchester United star sacked by Plymouth Argyle after a series of failures in the Championship

Wayne Rooney has resigned as head coach of Plymouth Argyle by mutual consent after 7 months of work. Under his leadership, the team won only 4 matches in 23 league games.

Sports • December 31, 04:56 PM • 30454 views

Charles III announced the list of new knights and commanders of the British Empire

Sir Stephen Fry was awarded a knighthood for his charitable work in the field of mental health. Carey Mulligan and Sarah Lancashire became Commanders of the British Empire for their contributions to the dramatic arts.

UNN Lite • December 31, 01:56 PM • 105741 views

Ahead of Trubin and Mudryk: Zabarny won the title of UAF Player of the Year

Ukraine and Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarny has been named UAF Player of the Year. He received 58% of the vote, ahead of Trubin (23.5%) and Mudryk (18.5%).

Sports • December 23, 08:59 AM • 15602 views

Rodri is named the best football player in the world by IFFHS

The IFFHS recognized Rodri as the best footballer in the world in 2024, having scored 191 points in the voting. The Spanish midfielder of Manchester City was ahead of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Sports • December 14, 08:26 AM • 18716 views

Ukraine's national team has received rivals in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and FIFA is involved in another scandal

Ukraine's national team was placed in Group D with France/Croatia, Iceland, and Azerbaijan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. During the draw, FIFA showed a map of Ukraine without Crimea.

Sports • December 13, 12:42 PM • 17030 views

russian military in Syria: engaged in looting and preparing for evacuation

Intoxicated soldiers of the terrorist country are looting while preparing to evacuate their bases in Syria. Every day, 4-5 flights are made to remove equipment, and ships are also used through the port of Tartus.

News of the World • December 12, 11:39 PM • 15062 views

For the first time without Messi and Ronaldo: the symbolic team of the best football players of 2024 is named

FIFPro presented the symbolic national team of 2024, which included 6 Real Madrid players and 5 Manchester City players. For the first time since 2007, Messi and Ronaldo were not included in the squad.

Sports • December 9, 05:24 PM • 20563 views

The national team of Ukraine received opponents at the youth Euro 2025

The youth national team of Ukraine got into Group D at Euro 2025, where it will meet with Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark. The team will play its first match on June 12 against Denmark in Presov.

Sports • December 4, 01:46 AM • 21428 views

Legalized suicide: the British parliament has previously approved a bill allowing euthanasia

The UK Parliament supported the bill on euthanasia for terminally ill patients: 330 votes in favor against 275. the document provides for the possibility of assisted dying for adult patients with a life span of up to 6 months.

Society • November 30, 02:43 AM • 54491 views

New robotic dogs can help farmers increase profits

Robotic dogs with gamma detectors are being tested in Cornwall to assess the quality of soil on farms. The 25,000-pound devices can operate on difficult terrain at speeds of up to 5 m/s.

Technologies • November 26, 11:41 AM • 13611 views

Further disruptions expected in the UK due to Storm Bert

Storm Bert brought 80% of the monthly rainfall to Britain and winds of up to 132 km/h. The disaster caused flooding, 5 deaths, flight cancelations, and left thousands of homes without electricity.

News of the World • November 25, 11:45 AM • 13652 views

Storm Bert threatens to flood 400 areas in the UK and Ireland

The powerful storm Bert brought a month's worth of rainfall to the British Isles in 48 hours. The storm caused flooding, loss of life and left 60,000 customers in Ireland without power.

News of the World • November 24, 06:17 PM • 24521 views

Unique 280 million-year-old fossils found in Italy

A fossilized ecosystem with prints of amphibians, reptiles, and plants has been discovered in the Orobier Valtellinese Park. The find contains traces of five different species of animals that lived in the Permian period.

News of the World • November 13, 04:09 PM • 105323 views