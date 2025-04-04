The UK has every chance of hosting the Women's World Cup in 2035. This would be the first World Cup since 1966 to be held in the British Isles.
Rebecca Loos stated that she was telling the truth about her relationship with David Beckham. According to her, she is not the only one with whom the football player cheated on his wife.
The 2027 Tour de France cycling race will start in Edinburgh, and the first three stages will take place in Scotland, England and Wales. The Women's Tour de France will also start in Britain in 2027.
In Great Britain, five people were poisoned after eating a chocolate dessert. Authorities suspect mousses and ice cream from Cool Delight Desserts, three people have died.
A toxicology report revealed high levels of alcohol and drugs in Liam Payne's blood. A few hours before his death, the singer met with two prostitutes in a hotel room.
Gasperini criticized Lukman for a missed penalty in the match against Brugge, which led to the Champions League exit. The player reacted emotionally to the coach's criticism on social media.
Scientists have examined hundreds of human bones found in the Thames River, dating from 4000 BC to 1800 AD. Most of the remains date back to the Bronze and Iron Ages, which may indicate ritual practices or violent conflicts.
Ukraine's youth national team is in Group H of the Euro 2027 (U-21) qualifiers. The rivals are Croatia, Hungary, Turkey and Lithuania.
In an interview with Apple Music 1, Melanie Chisholm expressed her hope for a Spice Girls reunion to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wannabe. The singer also spoke about working on a new solo album.
Elon Musk has published a map with a new name for the strait between England and France - the George Washington Channel. The proposal caused outrage among users and European politicians.
Axel Rudacubana, 18, was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the murder of three girls aged 6-9 in Southport. The violent criminal was also found guilty of manufacturing ricin and possessing an al-Qaeda manual.
Erling Holland has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2034. Under the new deal, the Norwegian will receive 500 thousand pounds per week, which will make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League.
Theater and film star and wife of Laurence Olivier has died at the age of 95 at her home in Sussex. The winner of two Golden Globes and an Oscar nominee had a 70-year career in the arts.
David and Victoria Beckham visited The Chequers pub in Oxfordshire, where they met Gerald Cooper. The celebrity couple chose a relaxed style for lunch in a cozy restaurant near their estate.
The BES exposed a tax evasion scheme by a group of companies of the GNT Group holding during wheat transshipment. Searches are ongoing at the Olimpex grain terminal, and company representatives are actively opposing investigators.
Canadian musician Neil Young has confirmed his participation as a headliner at Glastonbury 2025 after previously refusing to perform. The artist denied his concerns about the BBC's “corporate control” over the festival.
Heavy snowfall and freezing rain have paralyzed the transportation system in England and Wales. The airports of Manchester and Liverpool were closed, the temperature dropped to -11°C, and up to 40 cm of snow is expected.
Wayne Rooney has resigned as head coach of Plymouth Argyle by mutual consent after 7 months of work. Under his leadership, the team won only 4 matches in 23 league games.
Sir Stephen Fry was awarded a knighthood for his charitable work in the field of mental health. Carey Mulligan and Sarah Lancashire became Commanders of the British Empire for their contributions to the dramatic arts.
Ukraine and Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarny has been named UAF Player of the Year. He received 58% of the vote, ahead of Trubin (23.5%) and Mudryk (18.5%).
The IFFHS recognized Rodri as the best footballer in the world in 2024, having scored 191 points in the voting. The Spanish midfielder of Manchester City was ahead of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.
Ukraine's national team was placed in Group D with France/Croatia, Iceland, and Azerbaijan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. During the draw, FIFA showed a map of Ukraine without Crimea.
Intoxicated soldiers of the terrorist country are looting while preparing to evacuate their bases in Syria. Every day, 4-5 flights are made to remove equipment, and ships are also used through the port of Tartus.
FIFPro presented the symbolic national team of 2024, which included 6 Real Madrid players and 5 Manchester City players. For the first time since 2007, Messi and Ronaldo were not included in the squad.
The youth national team of Ukraine got into Group D at Euro 2025, where it will meet with Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark. The team will play its first match on June 12 against Denmark in Presov.
The UK Parliament supported the bill on euthanasia for terminally ill patients: 330 votes in favor against 275. the document provides for the possibility of assisted dying for adult patients with a life span of up to 6 months.
Robotic dogs with gamma detectors are being tested in Cornwall to assess the quality of soil on farms. The 25,000-pound devices can operate on difficult terrain at speeds of up to 5 m/s.
Storm Bert brought 80% of the monthly rainfall to Britain and winds of up to 132 km/h. The disaster caused flooding, 5 deaths, flight cancelations, and left thousands of homes without electricity.
The powerful storm Bert brought a month's worth of rainfall to the British Isles in 48 hours. The storm caused flooding, loss of life and left 60,000 customers in Ireland without power.
A fossilized ecosystem with prints of amphibians, reptiles, and plants has been discovered in the Orobier Valtellinese Park. The find contains traces of five different species of animals that lived in the Permian period.