Ukraine became world champion in futsal among visually impaired players

The Ukrainian national team of visually impaired players became the world futsal champion. This was reported by the Futsal Association of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the final part of the world championship took place in Antalya, Turkey, in which, in addition to our team, the national teams of England, Turkey and Japan took part.

In the World Cup final, the team led by Ihor Kravchenko and Mykola Chkhailo won against England – 3:2. - the message says.

The Association added that Ukrainian futsal players "continue to dominate at the world level."

Recall

In April, UEFA refused the Ukrainian futsal team to hold a minute of silence in memory of the deceased residents of Sumy before the match against Romania. The Ukrainians appealed directly to the Romanians to circumvent this ban from UEFA. The opponents met the "blue and yellow" halfway, and the minute of silence still took place.

