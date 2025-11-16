$42.060.00
November 15, 05:21 PM
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusives
Ukraine became world champion in futsal among visually impaired players

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The Ukrainian futsal team for visually impaired players won the World Championship in Turkey, defeating England 3:2. Ukrainian futsal players continue to dominate at the world level.

Ukraine became world champion in futsal among visually impaired players

The Ukrainian national team of visually impaired players became the world futsal champion. This was reported by the Futsal Association of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the final part of the world championship took place in Antalya, Turkey, in which, in addition to our team, the national teams of England, Turkey and Japan took part.

In the World Cup final, the team led by Ihor Kravchenko and Mykola Chkhailo won against England – 3:2.

- the message says.

The Association added that Ukrainian futsal players "continue to dominate at the world level."

Recall

In April, UEFA refused the Ukrainian futsal team to hold a minute of silence in memory of the deceased residents of Sumy before the match against Romania. The Ukrainians appealed directly to the Romanians to circumvent this ban from UEFA. The opponents met the "blue and yellow" halfway, and the minute of silence still took place.

The Ukrainian national futsal team crushed the Cypriot national team and qualified for Euro 202611.04.25, 22:10 • 7745 views

