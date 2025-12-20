Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit prepares for lung transplant

Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit is undergoing long-term treatment due to the progression of pulmonary fibrosis, and doctors are already preparing her for a possible transplant as the Crown Princess's condition worsens. Mette-Marit spoke about this in the program "A Year with the Royal Family" on the public broadcaster NRK, excerpts of which were published on December 19, reports UNN.

Details

According to the princess, for the past six months, she has mostly been in Jessheim or at the National Hospital, where she underwent new medical examinations.

The Crown Princess was diagnosed with the disease seven years ago. At first, it developed slowly, but in the autumn of 2025, doctors repeatedly discussed the need for a lung transplant with the royal family.

I always hoped that we would be able to keep the disease at bay with medication, and until now, the progression of the disease has been quite slow. But now, the progression of the disease is faster than both I and the doctors had hoped. - Mette-Marit reported.

Pulmonary fibrosis causes scarring in the lung tissues, making them less elastic, harder, and reduced in volume, which significantly complicates breathing.

Mette-Marit admits that it is becoming increasingly difficult for her to breathe, she gets tired faster, and can no longer fully perform her duties as a representative of the royal family.

The biggest difference for me is that I can no longer do what I used to. There are just many things I can't do. - she noted.

The Crown Princess's doctor, Are Martin Holm, emphasized that the moment when a transplant becomes necessary is approaching, and the medical team is preparing for the operation in advance.

