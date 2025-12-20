$42.340.00
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
11:26 PM • 17640 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 12714 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 20069 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 31250 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 26324 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 48774 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 35697 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 19274 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 19572 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit prepares for lung transplant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has pulmonary fibrosis, a condition that is worsening. Her doctors are preparing for a possible organ transplant, which may be needed as early as autumn 2025.

Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit is undergoing long-term treatment due to the progression of pulmonary fibrosis, and doctors are already preparing her for a possible transplant as the Crown Princess's condition worsens. Mette-Marit spoke about this in the program "A Year with the Royal Family" on the public broadcaster NRK, excerpts of which were published on December 19, reports UNN.

Details

According to the princess, for the past six months, she has mostly been in Jessheim or at the National Hospital, where she underwent new medical examinations.

The Crown Princess was diagnosed with the disease seven years ago. At first, it developed slowly, but in the autumn of 2025, doctors repeatedly discussed the need for a lung transplant with the royal family.

I always hoped that we would be able to keep the disease at bay with medication, and until now, the progression of the disease has been quite slow. But now, the progression of the disease is faster than both I and the doctors had hoped.

- Mette-Marit reported.

Pulmonary fibrosis causes scarring in the lung tissues, making them less elastic, harder, and reduced in volume, which significantly complicates breathing.

Mette-Marit admits that it is becoming increasingly difficult for her to breathe, she gets tired faster, and can no longer fully perform her duties as a representative of the royal family.  

The biggest difference for me is that I can no longer do what I used to. There are just many things I can't do.

- she noted.

The Crown Princess's doctor, Are Martin Holm, emphasized that the moment when a transplant becomes necessary is approaching, and the medical team is preparing for the operation in advance.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway hosted Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska: they discussed children's mental health24.10.25, 15:09 • 3374 views

Vita Zelenetska

HealthNews of the World