Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway hosted Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska: they discussed children's mental health

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska met with Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. During the conversation, the parties discussed humanitarian support for Ukraine, issues of social infrastructure reconstruction, and joint initiatives in the field of children's mental health. Zelenska wrote about this on her X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenska thanked Norway for its constant assistance, emphasizing that the country is among the top three leaders in terms of military support for Ukraine. She also noted the Norwegian side's contribution to the reconstruction of Ukrainian hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and housing.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to Norway's participation in the Bring Kids Back UA coalition, which aims to return deported children to Ukraine and their reintegration after the war. According to Zelenska, Norway's participation in the project is "an example of true humanism and solidarity."

The First Lady also said that her Foundation is creating the first five mental health spaces for teenagers in Ukraine, designed after the Norwegian Headspace centers.

These spaces will be a place where teenagers can find support, feel safe, and believe in themselves. Our cooperation is about care, justice, and a future where every child is at home. Thank you very much, Norway! – Zelenska concluded.

