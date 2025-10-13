Zelenska met with high-ranking EU representative: discussed support for Ukrainian children

In Kyiv, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska met with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. The discussion focused on supporting Ukrainian children, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

The President's wife expressed gratitude for the assistance to Ukraine and, in particular, to Ukrainian children. Olena Zelenska noted that the European Union has officially joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

"We are grateful that Europe speaks with us in one voice when it comes to protecting children. This helps not only to return those abducted by Russia but also to protect the rights of all Ukrainian children," emphasized the First Lady.

Olena Zelenska said that after returning, children need long-term psychological and social adaptation, as well as comprehensive support, including professional psychological assistance, social support, access to education, medical services, affordable housing, and integration programs into communities. Therefore, during the summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Ukraine presented humanitarian projects aimed at supporting them.

Specifically, these include "Social Housing for Youth," "Supported Living" – housing and education for Ukrainians aged 16–23 with disabilities, "Address of Childhood" – construction of homes for large foster families, "Minivans for Large Foster Families" – providing transport for safety and daily needs, "Humanitarian Aid" – supporting large foster families with household appliances, furniture, and educational devices, as well as "Psychological Rehabilitation Camps" – camps for children and adolescents who have experienced war or deportation.

"The European Union is already our important partner in the development of school meals – thank you for this support. But this area can be strengthened even more, in particular through the participation of the European Union and member states in the development of school infrastructure, such as equipping shelters and modernizing food units," summarized the First Lady.

