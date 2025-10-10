Putin reacted to Melania Trump's letter: US First Lady announced the return of 8 Ukrainian children deported to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
US First Lady Melania Trump announced that eight Ukrainian children have been reunited with their families after Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to her letter, delivered by Donald Trump during his meeting with the dictator in Alaska. This is reported by UNN with reference to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Details
First Lady Melania Trump stated that eight Ukrainian children were reunited with their families after negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, she said that Putin responded to her letter, and after that they established an "open channel of communication" regarding the well-being of the children, the publication writes.
"We agreed to cooperate with each other for the benefit of all people involved in this war," she said.
Addition
In August, Melania Trump wrote a letter to Putin and asked her husband to personally deliver it during his meeting with the Russian president in Alaska. Fox News published the letter written by the first lady.