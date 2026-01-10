$42.990.00
Umerov was again in contact with American partners, this is our strategic task - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

President Zelenskyy stated that NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov was again in contact with American partners. Dialogue with the US is a strategic task for Ukraine and must be 100% constructive.

Umerov was again in contact with American partners, this is our strategic task - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov was again in contact with American partners today. For Ukraine, this is a strategic task; dialogue with the United States must be 100% constructive. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Budanov also reported on some of the meetings within the diplomatic track. I expect a full, detailed report from the entire negotiating team. And virtually every day, we continue communication with the American side. Today, Rustem Umerov was again in contact with American partners. This is our strategic task – dialogue with America must be 100% constructive. Ukraine has never been and will not be an obstacle to diplomacy, and our effectiveness in working with partners is always at the highest level. This will continue to be the case," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that only Russia is the source of this war, the reason for prolonging the war, and deserves all the blows and pressure in response for everything it does against life and people, against diplomacy, against partners.

"We carefully monitor and record all Russian attempts to break our relations with partners. We see which lobbyists Moscow engages, through whom it tries to act, what internal operations in Ukraine and Europe it tries to launch. Our counteraction will be tangible – both through special services and through our intelligence, and through political cooperation with partners, and in particular through sanctions. It is important that movement has resumed in the United States Congress towards tougher sanctions against Russia – against Russian oil. This can really work," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Kyrylo Budanov, during which they discussed the priorities of the President's Office, including issues of sanctions policy, the diplomatic track, and the primary tasks of domestic policy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

