Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2114 views

Ukraine has received PAC-3 interceptor missiles to defend against ballistic targets. The new batch of ammunition is capable of shooting down Kinzhal, Iskander, and Zircon missiles.

Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine has received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot from Germany, the Ministry of Defense reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Following the Ramstein format meeting, Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft missile defense system from Germany," the Ministry of Defense reported.

"PAC-3 for Patriot are already in Ukraine. These missiles shoot down 'Kinzhal', 'Iskander' and 'Zircon' missiles," the Ministry of Defense added.

As noted, Germany handed over a new batch of interceptor missiles that will enhance defense capabilities against ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

The Ministry of Defense named the main features of PAC-3:

  • destroys the target with a direct kinetic strike (hit-to-kill);
    • speed up to 6170 km/h;
      • range - up to 45 km, interception altitude - up to 12 km;
        • active homing, does not require constant target illumination;
          • a Patriot system with PAC-3 can destroy up to 16 targets without reloading.

            "Strengthening sky defense is a key task of Ukraine's War Plan. The goal is to identify 100% of threats and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

