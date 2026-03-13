Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine has received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot from Germany, the Ministry of Defense reported, writes UNN.

Details

"Following the Ramstein format meeting, Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft missile defense system from Germany," the Ministry of Defense reported.

"PAC-3 for Patriot are already in Ukraine. These missiles shoot down 'Kinzhal', 'Iskander' and 'Zircon' missiles," the Ministry of Defense added.

As noted, Germany handed over a new batch of interceptor missiles that will enhance defense capabilities against ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

The Ministry of Defense named the main features of PAC-3:

destroys the target with a direct kinetic strike (hit-to-kill);

speed up to 6170 km/h;

range - up to 45 km, interception altitude - up to 12 km;

active homing, does not require constant target illumination;

a Patriot system with PAC-3 can destroy up to 16 targets without reloading.

"Strengthening sky defense is a key task of Ukraine's War Plan. The goal is to identify 100% of threats and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones," the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

