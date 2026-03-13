Zelenskyy arrives for meeting with Macron, plans to call for help in obtaining Patriot missiles - Media

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 5386 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 26575 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 57188 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 53109 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 79857 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 40648 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27135 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 20933 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 23844 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 40530 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
3m/s
27%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran does not plan to close the Strait of Hormuz – country's representative to the UNMarch 13, 03:14 AM • 12651 views
Billionaire Thiel's lectures on the Antichrist sparked controversy in the VaticanMarch 13, 04:00 AM • 12132 views
US allowed to buy Russian oil at sea for 30 daysMarch 13, 04:13 AM • 7526 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 20366 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 14030 views
Publications
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 14458 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-1507:00 AM • 20758 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 79808 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 45258 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 40538 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 1444 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 14460 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 24486 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 24324 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 22629 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy arrives for meeting with Macron, plans to call for help in obtaining Patriot missiles - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

The President of Ukraine in France urged Emmanuel Macron to assist in obtaining Patriot missiles. Ukraine also seeks to receive SAMP-T systems faster.

Zelenskyy arrives for meeting with Macron, plans to call for help in obtaining Patriot missiles - Media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a visit to Paris, states that he will ask French President Emmanuel Macron for "his political support" to "help (Ukraine) get additional missiles (for Patriot)," writes UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

Currently in France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an interview to Ouest-France, in which he stated that he would ask Emmanuel Macron for "political support" to "help [Ukraine] get additional [Patriot] missiles" from countries that have them.

"We want to get a new generation of [Franco-Italian] SAMP-T anti-missile systems as soon as possible, [because] we need good air defense systems," the Ukrainian president also told the regional newspaper.

As franceinfo notes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived at the Élysée Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris so that the war in Ukraine would not be forgotten due to Iran - AFP13.03.26, 13:53 • 1302 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine