Zelenskyy arrives for meeting with Macron, plans to call for help in obtaining Patriot missiles - Media
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine in France urged Emmanuel Macron to assist in obtaining Patriot missiles. Ukraine also seeks to receive SAMP-T systems faster.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a visit to Paris, states that he will ask French President Emmanuel Macron for "his political support" to "help (Ukraine) get additional missiles (for Patriot)," writes UNN with reference to Le Monde.
Details
Currently in France, Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an interview to Ouest-France, in which he stated that he would ask Emmanuel Macron for "political support" to "help [Ukraine] get additional [Patriot] missiles" from countries that have them.
"We want to get a new generation of [Franco-Italian] SAMP-T anti-missile systems as soon as possible, [because] we need good air defense systems," the Ukrainian president also told the regional newspaper.
As franceinfo notes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already arrived at the Élysée Palace for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
