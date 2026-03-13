$44.160.1950.960.02
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
March 12, 09:38 PM
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
March 12, 04:05 PM
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
March 12, 03:26 PM
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
March 12, 01:11 PM
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
March 12, 11:13 AM
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
March 12, 09:02 AM
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station
Zelenskyy arrived in Paris so that the war in Ukraine would not be forgotten due to Iran - AFP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1306 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss military aid and countering Iranian drones in Paris. France confirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine amid the events.

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris so that the war in Ukraine would not be forgotten due to Iran - AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on increasing pressure on Russia, amidst the global attention currently largely drawn to the war in the Middle East. This was reported by AFP, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the meeting is intended to demonstrate that the conflict in the Middle East will not divert the international community's attention from Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to representatives of the Élysée Palace, Macron is hosting Zelenskyy to show that Russia is mistaken if it believes that the new geopolitical situation will allow it to weaken international pressure.

This is the twelfth visit of the Ukrainian president to France since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. The trip took place immediately after his visit to Romania.

The French administration emphasized that France's support for Ukraine "will not weaken," even despite the escalation of the situation in the Middle East.

Zelenskyy's visit program includes talks with Macron at the Élysée Palace, a joint press conference, and a working lunch. The Ukrainian president also plans to address students at Sciences Po university.

During the meeting, the parties are expected to discuss Ukraine's experience in countering Iranian drones, which Russia actively uses in the war.

According to the French side, Ukrainian military personnel have already shared their experience in intercepting such drones with countries in the Persian Gulf, and Zelenskyy proposes to expand such cooperation with European partners.

One of the topics of negotiations will also be financial assistance to Ukraine. This refers to the European Union's credit program of 90 billion euros, agreed upon by EU leaders in December. Payments are currently blocked by Hungary, which demands the resumption of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated in a comment to Politico that Europe should prepare a "plan B" in case the blocking by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán continues.

Separately, the parties will discuss military assistance to Ukraine. Zelenskyy expects France's support in obtaining additional air defense systems, including new Franco-Italian SAMP-T complexes, as well as additional Patriot missiles from allies.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Politics