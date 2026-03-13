Zelenskyy in France today - to meet with Macron
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold an official meeting with his French counterpart today. The visit was announced by Advisor to the President's Office Leshchenko.
