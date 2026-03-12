Zelenskyy to meet Macron in Paris this week - media

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris this Friday, March 13, several weeks after the last meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, where they will discuss "ways to increase pressure on Russia," UNN reports, citing BFMTV.

Details

This will be President Zelenskyy's eleventh visit since the start of the war in Ukraine.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris this Friday, March 13," the French president's office told BFMTV on Thursday.

"The two leaders will discuss the current situation, the support of France and its European partners in helping Ukraine defend itself, as well as ways to increase pressure on Russia, particularly by combating its shadow fleet," the Élysée Palace said.

The two presidents reportedly "will also discuss the conditions for a just and lasting peace and, in this regard, will consider the commitments made within the Coalition of the Willing regarding security guarantees."

This coalition met on February 24 and "reaffirmed the commitment of 35 participating countries to stand with Ukraine."

"As Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine enters its fifth year, and as Russia, in a state of military, strategic, and economic defeat, persistently rejects all ceasefire proposals, Ukraine continues to offer military resistance," the Élysée Palace concluded.

