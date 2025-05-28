Élysée Palace

$
May 28, 05:16 PM
• 14728 views
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM
• 44192 views
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM
• 67280 views
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
May 28, 12:12 PM
• 114925 views
General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region
May 28, 10:11 AM
• 82569 views
I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM
• 87364 views
The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma
Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM
• 163291 views
Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"
Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM
• 71299 views
Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect
May 28, 05:00 AM
• 173214 views
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM
• 221529 views
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Follow us
Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico
May 28, 02:58 PM
• 30525 views
Russians killed a woman with air bombs in Sumy region: details of the tragedy
May 28, 04:08 PM
• 3784 views
A soldier was beaten in the Lviv region: the attackers face up to 4 years in prison
May 28, 04:22 PM
• 3214 views
Glacier collapse in Switzerland partially buried an entire village: one person missing
May 28, 05:05 PM
• 5380 views
A Chinese paraglider was carried to a record height in an updraft: incredible video footage
May 28, 05:58 PM
• 4038 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner
May 28, 02:15 PM
• 95654 views
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final
May 28, 05:00 AM
• 173214 views
Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network
May 27, 03:12 PM
• 184656 views
Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs
May 27, 02:30 PM
• 189360 views
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM
• 221529 views
Friedrich Merz
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Hakan Fidan
Petteri Orpo
Ursula von der Leyen
Kyiv
Berlin
Vatican City
Washington, D.C.
White House
The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season
May 28, 01:39 PM
• 60446 views
Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce
May 28, 08:54 AM
• 122694 views
Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures
May 27, 05:27 PM
• 63229 views
HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series
May 27, 04:05 PM
• 66952 views
Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs
May 27, 09:48 AM
• 133507 views
Élysée Palace
