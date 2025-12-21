France has approved the Kremlin's statement about Russian dictator Putin's readiness to talk with President Emmanuel Macron. The Élysée Palace announced that the terms of possible negotiations would be determined in the coming days. This is reported by UNN with reference to BFM.

Details

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on the night of December 20-21 that Vladimir Putin is "ready for dialogue" with the French president. The Élysée Palace accepted this proposal and announced that a decision on further steps and terms of the meeting would be determined in the near future.

It is commendable that the Kremlin has publicly endorsed this approach. In the coming days, we will decide how best to proceed. - reported the Élysée Palace.

They also emphasized that any contacts with Moscow would take place "with full transparency" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners. The goal remains to achieve "a strong and lasting peace" for Ukrainians.

"The invasion of Ukraine and President Putin's stubbornness put an end to any possibility of dialogue over the past three years," the Élysée Palace noted. "Now that the prospect of a ceasefire and peace talks is becoming clearer, it is again useful to talk to Putin," they added.

Emmanuel Macron previously noted that it would "again be useful" for Europeans to talk to Putin so as not to leave the United States as the sole party to negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine.

I think that we, Europeans and Ukrainians, are interested in finding a framework for proper re-engagement in this discussion. Otherwise, we are negotiating among ourselves with negotiators who will only negotiate with the Russians, which is not an optimal option. - he insisted.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that European countries should directly engage in dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of fighting for the United States of America as an ally.